2028 Florida ATH recaps ‘great experience’ at Syracuse

2028 ATH Colton Smith got his first look at Syracuse earlier in June when he attended Franchise Camp.

The Miami (FL) Ransom Everglades defensive back/wide receiver is an emerging prospect from the Sunshine State who received his first offer from UAB in May.

"I thought the Syracuse camp was a lot of fun,” Smith said to The Juice Online. "I really enjoyed the competitive atmosphere and getting the chance to compete against other talented players. One thing I liked was that it wasn’t overcrowded. There were around 150 kids in my session, which gave everyone a better opportunity to get quality reps and be seen by the coaches. Overall, it was a great experience and I learned a lot.”

Smith appreciates the Syracuse coaches

Smith was invited to camp by wide receivers coach Josh Gattis, and he got to work with him in person. Among other coaches he got to work with included tight ends coach Michael Johnson and general manager Tommy Caporale.

"Coach Gattis was very technical and detailed with his coaching,” Smith said. "It was great being able to learn from him, get corrected on certain things, and leave camp with knowledge that I can apply to my game moving forward.

"I also got to work a lot with Coach Johnson during the 1-on-1s. He gave me a lot of positive feedback and taught me some new ways to disguise certain routes through my releases, which was really valuable. The entire staff was engaged and did a great job coaching throughout the day.”

Caporale and Smith spoke about his recruitment. The Orange has made a serious push into the Florida pipeline, with Caporale as one of the lead recruiters in the area.

Smith talks about his SU recruitment

As a Florida recruit, Smith appreciated the discussion.

“It was cool connecting with him because he spent time coaching high school football in South Florida in the past,” Smith said. "We had a great conversation, and he mentioned that he wanted to bring me back for a game day visit during this upcoming season, which was exciting to hear.”

Smith said that the visit changed the way he looked at Syracuse now that he has a better feel for the program. One of the things that stands out to him is how the Syracuse fan base has rallied around him on social media.

"Being able to spend time around the coaches, compete on campus, and see how everything operates helped me learn a lot more about Syracuse,” Smith said. "Even before I got there, I could see how passionate and supportive Syracuse fans were towards me on social media, and that carried over in person as well. You can tell how much pride they take in the program and how much they care about the players and the recruits. That was really impressive to see and definitely left a positive impression on me.”

Syracuse went 3-9 in the 2025 season after injuries struck, but Smith is confident the Orange will do better this fall.

"I think Syracuse is going to have a strong season,” Smith said. "The energy around the program was great, and I’m excited to see how they perform. I’m also looking forward to watching a couple of my friends who I grew up with play there this year, Tedarius Hughes and Darius Johnson. It’ll be exciting to follow their seasons and see what they accomplish.

Smith is an impact player on both sides of the ball

Smith says he’s a versatile receiver who can line up anywhere and make an impact.

He finished with 41 receptions for 606 yards and our touchdowns. On defense, he logged 66 tackles and four PBUs.

“I take a lot of pride in my route running, strong hands, and ability to create separation,” Smith said. "I try to play smart, understand leverage and coverages, and put myself in good positions to make plays whenever the ball comes my way.

"I’m a physical player who enjoys competing, fighting for extra yards, and doing the little things to help the team win, including blocking for my teammates. I’m always looking for ways to improve my game, and I want to be the type of player my coaches and quarterback can rely on when they need a play to be made."

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