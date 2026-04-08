2028 signal caller reacts to ‘awesome’ trip to Syracuse

One of the emerging Keystone State prospects in the 2028 class is Nazareth (PA) Area High quarterback Cooper Madson.

Rutgers, Penn State, Temple and Syracuse are among the schools reaching out to the two-sport star (he also plays volleyball), and earlier in March, Madson got his first look at Central New York for spring practice.

Madson got to meet the coaches, tour the facilities and take in several practice sessions.

“My visit was awesome,” Madson said to The Juice Online. “The hospitality was amazing, and I loved the culture and energy.”

Madson had several highlights from his trip

Among Madson’s highlights included getting to sit in position meetings with the quarterbacks and getting to know new QB coach Sean Ryan.

"He has a tremendous knowledge base and understanding of the game,” Madson said. "I can see myself growing with his coaching."

He also got to spend time with head coach Fran Brown.

“His vision for the program and his commitment to getting better every practice really stood out,” Madson said. “The overall intensity and energy at practice was great to see.”

Madson appreciated Brown's vision for the future at Syracuse

One of the constants about Brown has been his mantra since he arrived at Syracuse of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough). Brown has also been bullish on putting Syracuse in a position to compete for national championships in the near future.

Madson appreciated the message.

"Love it,” Madson said. "You could see right from the start of practice that guys need to know what they are doing and need to bring the energy. They are building that toughness every session."

Other coaches he met with included Bruce Eugene, Aaron Mannicci and Tony Giovagnoli.

"I can really see myself in that QB room and working to bring a championship to Cuse,” Madson said. "Excited to camp this summer.”

Madson was the 'next man up' in his sophomore year

Madson is coming off a sophomore season where he threw for over 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns in eight games.

He played in relief of current Penn State quarterback Peyton Falzone who was injured midway through the 2025 season.

"I am pro-style QB who can also run and make plays,” Madson said. “I have a strong arm and can make any throw. I’m a physical, athletic runner and intelligent. I can read the defense pre and post snap."

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