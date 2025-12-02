Tennessee vs. Syracuse Prediction, Odds and Key Player to Watch for Tuesday, Dec. 2
The ACC/SEC men's basketball challenge is set to begin this week. One of the first games on Tuesday will be a showdown between Tennessee and Syracuse.
Syracuse has suffered three-straight losses to Houston, Kansas, and Iowa State, so the Orange will look to bounce back against Tennessee. The Volunteers are also coming off a loss against Kansas.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Tuesday's showdown.
Tennessee vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Tennessee -6.5 (-110)
- Syracuse +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Tennessee -320
- Syracuse +255
Total
- OVER 149.5 (-115)
- UNDER 149.5 (-105)
Tennessee vs. Syracuse How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Tennessee Record: 7-1
- Syracuse Record: 4-3
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Tennessee is 3-5 ATS this season
- The OVER is 6-2 Tennessee games this season
- Syracuse is 4-3 ATS this season
- The UNDER 4-3 in Syracuse games this season
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Key Player to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G - Tennessee Volunteers
The Maryland transfer has gotten off to a strong start to his senior season, averaging 18.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. He enters Tuesday's game as Tennessee's leading scorer. Not only has he been great offensively, but he's also averaging 1.5 steals per game, making him a key player on both sides of the court.
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Prediction and Pick
Syracuse has been bad offensively this season, but its defense has been strong, so I'm going to bet on the UNDER in a game between two teams who have been great defensively. Tennessee enters the game ranking 27th in defensive efficiency, only slightly ahead of Syracuse, which ranks 30th.
Both teams also rank inside the top 40 in opponent floor%, which measures the percentage of an opponent's possessions that result in at least one point being scored. Let's bet on this being a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 149.5 (-105) via FanDuel
