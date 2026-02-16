What 4 Syracuse prospects said ahead of their June official visits

Syracuse's official visitor list has started to form. After a pair of Keystone State prospects announced official visits to Central New York last week, several more recruits have also locked in OVs.

Here's what four of them had to say about their SU recruitments ahead of their June official visits.

Nico Ramos - June 5

2027 offensive lineman Nico Ramos holds over a dozen offers, including Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

One of the Plantation (FL) American Heritage star's most recent offers comes from Syracuse, and the Orange have let Ramos know he is a priority, with an official visit set for the weekend of June 6 as first reported by The Juice Online.

"I'm extremely blessed and humbled to receive an offer from a program like Syracuse,” Ramos said. "As far as my top schools I'm still very open in my recruitment but Syracuse has certainly jumped high up on my board after truly getting to know and talk to the coaches apart of the program.”

DJ Davis - June 12

Davis received his first offer from Syracuse in March, and got on campus in September 2024 when he was on hand for SU's 31-28 win over then-No. 23 Georgia Tech.

It was his first time seeing SU in action up close, and he didn't leave disappointed.

"It was great," Davis said "The campus was nice, and that was one of the loudest games I've been to. Definitely a great place to play."

He is a two-way player at DB and WR.

"I'm an athletic, lengthy receiver that can get open and make plays," Davis said. "At DB, I am lengthy corner that can cover man and zone."

Q’Mari Hudson - June 12

2027 offensive lineman Q'Mari Hudson received his first Division I offer from Syracuse in February 2025, and has exploded on the national recruiting scene since then.

He's now rated four stars in the 247Sports Composite, and has also set OVs to Virginia Tech (May 29) and Tennessee (June 19).

The Chesapeake (VA) Western Branch prospect appreciates that SU was the first to take a chance on him.

"I think the school is amazing," Hudson said. "I would definitely attend."

Xavier Bala - June 12

2027 running back Xavier Bala is one of New York State's top prospects.

Bala holds well over a dozen offers now. His sheet includes Alabama, Boston College, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia, among many others.

But Syracuse has continued to recruit Bala hard, and as a result, Bala said that Syracuse was ‘high on the list’ of his current recruitment.

Bala was last on campus when the Orange hosted Duke in September.

"It was great other than the L,” Bala said to The Juice Online. “Got to spend time with a lot of the coaches and really build our relationships.”

