2027 ATH Michael McQueen commits to Syracuse

Syracuse has flipped Mount Holly (NJ) Rancocas Valley defensive back/wide receiver Michael McQueen, he announced on social media.

McQueen, who committed to Temple earlier on June 7, officially visited Central New York this weekend where the staff extended an offer.

That visit proved to be the turning point for McQueen, who selected the Orange over a list that also included Akron and James Madison.

"As soon as I stepped on the campus and also watching them work,” McQueen said, "I immediately knew that was something I needed to be a part of.”

McQueen cited the coaches as a reason for his flip

His time with the coaching staff was also a large factor during the OV. He spent the most time wide receivers coach Josh Gattis and head coach Fran Brown.

Both were adamant that while it was important to develop on the field as a football player, that wasn’t the only type of way he would grow at Syracuse.

"I trust in the coaches to develop me not only as a player but to better me as a person as well,” McQueen said.

McQueen OVed to SU over the weekend

McQueen enters Syracuse as an ATH, and part of the things he discussed with the coaches were how he would fit in SU’s offense. Syracuse led the nation in passing in 2024, and likes to spread the ball around to its speedy athletes. McQueen runs a 4.5 in the 40M dash.

"We talked about the intensity the Orange plays at and how I can contribute to the team,” McQueen said.

That left McQueen with an outstanding impression of the Orange after his departure.

"It was amazing,” McQueen said. "I loved everything about it.”

McQueen plays DB and WR

247Sports has not assigned a rating to McQueen yet. He is the 20th commit in Syracuse’s 2027 class, which entered the day ranked 36th overall in the country. Other commitments from this week include Matthew Schlenhardt, Josh Barr, Jason Lewis and Jalen Welch.

McQueen prides himself on not having allowed any touchdowns as a defensive back in the 2025 season. On offense, he finished with 22 receptions and more than 400 yards.

"I am an electric receiver that can run every route in the route tree,” McQueen said. “I am a patient DB that can play man and zone at a high level and also guard slot receivers."

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