'Cuse Is Very High on My List': 2028 OL Samuel Furr IV Recaps Syracuse Visit

After picking up his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse in June, 2028 West Orange (NJ) High lineman Samuel Furr IV was back on campus over the weekend to take in SU’s matchup against Cal.

It was his first time on campus for a game day experience.

"It's was actually really good,” Furr said to The Juice Online. “Tough loss but I loved the atmosphere and it brought me closer to the school.”

Furr discusses the highlights of his trip

One of Furr’s top highlights was being able to be on the field during warm-ups.

"I feel like with the music and getting hyped, just being together as one, I feel like that really showed me the tone that coach Fran set on a day-to-day basis,” Furr said. "I think very highly of Syracuse it's a great college great atmosphere great coaches great players. I just feel like they have something good going on over there.”

Furr also got to catch up with Syracuse coaches Fran Brown and Juan Castillo.

“We all just talked about how I look good,” Furr said. “They said they like my size. They said they like how I slimmed up a little bit, added more muscle, and we all just talked about being ready for the game.”

Furr was impressed with the atmosphere

Furr was also very complimentary of the atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome.

"It was a great experience,” Furr said. “Definitely just being around the players and then seeing the opposing team get warmed up. Just seeing like the tension between both teams before the game, I feel like they're really hyped everything up.”

Furr is still early in his recruiting cycle, and has been hearing from a variety of schools.

But for now, he’s planning on letting his play on the field do his talking this fall, and he knows the rest will fall into place with his recruitment.

“Right now Cuse is very high on my list, I'll say that,” Furr said. “But besides that everything's just trying to fall into place.”

Furr is looking to make a statement

After dropping their first game of the season, the Mountaineers have won their last two heading into a big matchup with Shabazz on Friday.

Shabazz is one of the top teams in Essex County, and Furr and his team are looking to make a statement.

"I believe it's going to be a great game,” Furr said. "I can't wait to put on the show. I feel like this is going to be one of my best games and I’m going to really stamp my name this game because they got a couple ranked stars players on the team. So it's time for me to finally get my name out there."

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