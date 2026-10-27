2028 QB Gino Wang Recaps First Game Day Trip to Syracuse

Syracuse was the first Power 4 program to offer 2028 quarterback Gino Wang, and earlier in October, the signal caller visited the SU campus for their matchup against Louisville.

While Wang has been on the Syracuse campus before, this was his first opportunity to take in a game day atmosphere. Wang discussed both his Syracuse offer and recruitment on this week’s Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by the Bleav Network.

“I love the program,” Wang said on the podcast. "I love everything they're doing right now, especially with the big win they just had over the weekend. Really, really just love the place and the environment.”

Wang has connected with the coaching staff

Wang got to catch up with several members of the coaching staff during his visit, including Alex Kelly and Sean Ryan.

“I just think (Ryan) is an amazing coach,” Wang said. “He has a long history of working with great QBs. So me seeing that, I just know I'm in good hands with him.”

They caught up on how Wang’s season is going at Anaheim (CA) Servite, and discussed how Wang would fit in with the Orange.

“We were just talking about the offense, the scheme, what they were looking forward to in the game against Louisville,” Wang said. “And how they are battling a lot of injuries right now in the QB room.”

Wang appreciates how SU runs its offense

Syracuse has indeed had injury problems at the quarterback position, with Steve Angeli, Amari Odom and Malachi Nelson each missing games. Still, the Orange, with a healthy Angeli, was able to go on the road and top North Carolina, 31-30, in overtime, on Saturday.

It snapped an 11-game losing streak in the ACC.

“I really like the offense they run,” Wang said. “They like to get the ball out, get the ball into their playmaker's hands, which I'm a big fan of. So that's just an offense I can really see myself in and really doing well and succeeding in.”

That has left Syracuse in a great spot in his recruitment.

“I was thinking how special that is to me (with Syracuse) being my first big P4 offer,” Wang said. “I'm really building a special connection with them and they believe in me. And that's something I really like.”

Wang describes himself as a strong leader and someone who is willing to put in the time to improve.

"I think if you watch the film, you see I'm an accurate passer, and I can make plays on my feet when I need to,” Wang said. "I'm not afraid to take a hit or stay in the pocket, and I love to compete.”

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