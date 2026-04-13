Syracuse lands commitment from 2027 Garden State linebacker

Syracuse received a commitment from 2027 Wayne (NJ) Passaic County Technical Institute ATH Ian McDuffie.

McDuffie selected the Orange over offers from Temple, James Madison, Connecticut and Monmouth, among others. He cited his relationship with the coaching staff as a primary driving factor.

“Coach Fran (Brown) and the Syracuse community,” McDuffie said to The Juice Online of why he committed. “He is an amazing coach and surrounds himself with other amazing coaches.”

McDuffie is a two-way high school player

McDuffie is a two-way player in high school, but was recruited to Syracuse as a linebacker.

He is 6-2, 200 pounds, and recorded 26 receptions for 516 yards and six touchdowns on offense, and on defense, dogged three sacks, five TFLs and 105 total tackles. He is currently not rated by any of the major recruiting services.

"I’m a hard worker and leader and overall amazing player and student,” McDuffie said.

That has fit in with Brown's mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough). It is something that McDuffie said he has subscribed to and looks forward to showing on the field when he arrives on the Syracuse campus next year.

McDuffie was just on campus over the weekend

McDuffie was on campus for the Syracuse spring game on Saturday after he was offered by the Orange in January.

While on the visit, he had a chance to connect with the coaching staff, including many of the new defensive staff including defensive coordinator Vince Kehres.

He also had a chance to see the facilities and see the style of defense the Orange wants to implement in Kehres first season as DC.

"I loved the coaching staff and the overall place and the people,” McDuffie said.

He had a very specific message to deliver to Syracuse fans.

"I want to say to the Cuse fans I’m ready to keep building this relationship,” McDuffie said. "And can't wait for what’s in store for us."

The 2027 class keeps growing

Syracuse's current class includes running back Sa'Nir Brooks, defensive back Travis Miles, offensive lineman Marcus Small, ATH Tank White, ATH Noah Collins-Howard, offensive lineman Connor Long, and offensive lineman Edwin Guzman.

The class also includes quarterback Charlie Foulke, who committed to Syracuse over the weekend. The class did lose quarterback Justin Dixon on Monday when he announced he was exploring other options.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.