What 4 recruits are saying ahead of their 5/29 Syracuse official visits

Syracuse football's official visit season starts on Friday with 17 recruits stepping on campus. We caught up with four of them ahead of their visits for their thoughts on the Orange.

The full visitor list for the May 29 weekend can be found on our message boards.

Chase Guers - ATH

Chase Guers, a two-way star from Schuylkill Haven (PA) Blue Mountain, has been heavily pursued by the Orange for quite some time. His first college offer came from Syracuse after Franchise Camp in June 2025, and SU has been in touch with him consistently since then.

The Orange will have the first opportunity to host Guers on an OV, with visits to West Virginia (June 5), Connecticut (June 9) and Cincinnati (June 12), to follow.

The defensive back/wide receiver has had high praise for the Orange before, especially after watching the Orange rally against Connecticut when the two teams played each other last fall.

"It just shows what a coach Fran Brown is and how committed he is," Guers said. "He has a never-quit mentality with his team to never give up what the score is or how much time is left in the game."

Masiia Acrey - DB

Acrey committed to Syracuse earlier in May, and this will be his first visit back to campus since his pledge.

The Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph’s Prep star is rated three stars by 247Sports, and he selected the Orange over a list of a dozen offers that includes Boston College, Indiana, Minnesota and NC State, among others.

"I love Syracuse,” Acrey previously said. “Me and coach Fran Brown have a really good relationship.”

Acrey prides himself on being a DB who doesn't back down from a challege.

“I don't back down from anyone,” he said. “I like guarding the top guys. I like being on a island and letting the wide receiver know I'm here all day."

Judah Gumbs - OL

Gumbs is starting his OV tour, and after Central New York, he will also visit Kansas (June 5), Arkansas (June 12) and Tulane (June 18).

Those schools are among 20 offers that he's deciding between, though he says he's still 'weighing his options' as to which school is standing out to him at the moment.

Gumbs also said he doesn't have a timeline sketched out yet, but certainly appreciates the love he's received from the SU coaches heading into this weekend.

"Think they have amazing staff,” Gumbs said. “We’re going to have a great time.”

Javon Lane - DL

Things are moving quickly for the Orange and Lane, who received his Syracuse offer on April 16.

The visit will be the first time that the Atlantic City (NJ) High EDGE is seeing Syracuse, and he already holds a high impression of the Orange heading in.

“Overall, football-wise, I feel like it’s a good team to be with,” Lane said in a previous interview.

Lane also holds offers from Temple, Eastern Michigan, Connecticut and Bryant, and has SU in a premium spot in his recruitment.

"SU stands at my top 3,” Lane said.

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