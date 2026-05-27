Garden State two-way star discusses upcoming Syracuse OV: ‘It’s a great fit'

2027 two-way star Michael McQueen will get a closer look at Syracuse when he officially visits Central New York on June 12.

McQueen has been hearing from Syracuse recently, and earlier in May, welcomed wide receivers coach Josh Gattis for an in-home visit where he learned more about the program.

"I think the Syracuse program is a great fit because of their culture and being transparent as possible,” McQueen said to The Juice Online.

McQueen respects the Syracuse culture

McQueen has done his homework on the Orange, and is impressed with how they prepare their players for the NFL.

McQueen’s comment on SU’s culture is specifically in reference to D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), a mantra installed by head coach Fran Brown since he arrived at SU two seasons ago.

The Mount Holly (NJ) Rancocas Valley defensive back/wide receiver says that his top schools also include James Madison, Temple, Akron, Monmouth, and Delaware State.

Aside from the Syracuse OV, he’s also locked in a June 5 visit to Temple.

McQueen has high expectations going into the trip

McQueen said Gattis and the other Syracuse coaches have prepped him for what to expect when he visits

“The coaches are telling me how the visit is going to go and to get ready for the workout,” McQueen said.

While McQueen doesn’t hold a Syracuse offer yet, assuming all goes well, he will receive one and he said an SU offer would carry a lot of weight in his recruitment.

"I am looking forward to meeting more of the coaches, players, and seeing the facilities,” McQueen said.

McQueen has a strong idea of what he’s looking for in a college football program and plans to announce his decision on July 4.

"I am looking for a school where it feels like family,” he said. "A school that won’t only develop me as a player but also build my character.”

McQueen is an impressive two-way star

Syracuse is currently looking at him as an ATH, and hasn’t settled on which side of the ball McQueen would play.

At Rancocas, McQueen allowed just 15 yards in man coverage and no touchdowns. On offense, he finished with 22 receptions and more than 400 receiving yards.

"I am an electric receiver that can run every route in the route tree,” McQueen said. "I can high point the ball and I do great with running after catch.”

On defense, he emphasizes his physicality at 6’4” and 185 pounds.

“I am a patient DB that can play man and zone at a high level and also guard slot receivers,” McQueen said. “There's no such thing as a jump ball with me a corner."

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