Penn State commit recaps Syracuse visit and offer
2026 Bear (DE) Caravel Academy defensive lineman Isaac Chukwurah is one of the northeast’s top recruits.
Chukwurah holds more than two dozen offers, including Boston College, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, NC State and West Virginia, and has been committed to Penn State since April.
But with PSU recently parting ways with head coach James Franklin, Chukwurah is keeping his options open.
Chukwurah receives an offer from Syracuse during his trip
He visited Syracuse this weekend to take in their game against Pittsburgh and received an offer from Orange head coach Fran Brown.
“The visit was great,” Chukwurah said. "They showed mad love while I was up there. Favorite part of the trip was talking with the staff.”
Aside from Brown, Chukwurah also spoke a lot with defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson and EDGE coach Nick Williams.
Chukwurah gets to know the coaching staff
Chukwurah and the coaches talked about a wide range of topics outside of the offer. They said that Syracuse was prioritizing Chukwurah and also discussed SU’s future goals and culture.
Brown has consistently said that the Orange are building toward competing for national championships and has also installed a culture of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) with SU.
That all left an impression on Chukwurah, who also got to meet the players, tour the facilities and campus, and get to know the Syracuse fan base better.
Syracuse's defense plays well against Pitt
As for the game itself, while Syracuse did lose to the Panthers, its defense played the best it has all season. They consistently stymied Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel, limited him to 143 yards and no touchdowns, while intercepting him once.
They also applied consistent pressure, racking up seven sacks, something that Chukwurah appreciated as a defensive lineman.
"Definitely considering Cuse after the trip,” Chukwurah said.
Chukwurah added that he is considering an official visit to Syracuse.
Chukwurah and his team are off to a good start
Caravel Academy is one of the top teams in Delaware, and currently holds a 4-2 record. While Chukwurah said that his season is going well, he knows there’s still more to work on.
He describes his style of play as versatile.
“I'm physical, quick, long, and I use my hands (well),” Chukwurah said.
