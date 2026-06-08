2027 ATH says Syracuse stands ‘high on my list’ after OV

Syracuse has long pursued 2027 ATH Isaiah Green.

Green first started hearing from Syracuse last summer and got his first look at Central New York in November when the Orange hosted Boston College.

Shortly after the visit, he received an offer from the Orange, and the contact has been steady since then. SU then hosted Green over the weekend for an official visit, and Green continues to like what he sees.

“Overall, the OV was awesome,” Green said to The Juice Online. "I really enjoyed spending time with the coaches and other recruits.”

Green goes in-depth on his OV

He said the top highlight of his visit was strengthening his relationship with the coaches and the players.

Green met with all of the coaches, but spent the most time speaking with defensive coordinator Vince Kehres, linebackers coach Dan Bolden and general manager Tommy Caporale.

"We spoke about everything Syracuse had to offer and how I can develop there,” Green said.

Green updates his timeline

247Sports rates Green a three star prospect as the No. 10 ranked player in Massachusetts. The Groton (MA) Lawrence Academy two-way player doesn’t have any other official visits on the books as of yet, but has sketched out a timeline to announce his college choice.

"I’m planning on making a decision in July,” Green said.

The visit only helped SU in his recruitment.

"Cuse stands very high on my list,” Green said.

Green discusses his first trip to SU

Green got his first look at Syracuse on Nov. 29 when the Orange hosted Boston College.

During the trip, he got his first look at the facilities and campus, and also got to connect with the coaching staff while taking in a game day atmosphere.

"Syracuse is a great place for brotherhood and getting better everyday on the field and off,” Green said. "Top highlights of my trip was meeting coach Fran Brown one-on-one and meeting coach Cap (Tommy Caporale, general manager). Both such great guys, genuinely.”

Both Caporale and Brown had ‘great things to say’ about Green during their conversations.

"Cap said he’s making me a priority for Syracuse,” Green said. Fran said he’s sees me as a top 10 safety in the country with my ball skills.”

Green is being recruited for defense

Green has appeared in a variety of different positions on offense and defense, but Syracuse is primarily looking at him as a safety/outside linebacker.

He’s coming off a season where he had five interceptions, including two that he returned for touchdowns, to go with 3 PBUs.

"My true game is hawking the ball down on both sides and making sure I’m the one who gets it, along with being a deep threat on offense," Green said. "Syracuse sees me at a Saftey/outside linebacker that I would love to play."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.