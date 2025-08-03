2027 LB Jackson Reynolds hearing from Syracuse: ‘I’m impressed'
2027 linebacker Jackson Reynolds is starting to hear from Syracuse.
The Columbus (OH) Bishop Watterson High star, who already holds an offer from Toledo, received a phone call from Syracuse coach Charles Watkins in late July. The two spoke with Watkins inviting Reynolds to take in a game in Central New York this fall.
Reynolds is excited about learning more about the Syracuse program, which he already views in high regard.
"Syracuse has a football program with a rich tradition and a strong reputation," Reynolds said. "I’ve been impressed with the way they've developed top-tier players over the years, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. From what I've heard, coach (Fran) Brown is building a really positive and dynamic culture at Syracuse, one that encourages growth and excellence both on and off the field. I see Syracuse as a program that has a lot of potential and stability, and I believe it could be a place where I can thrive and reach my full potential as a player. It definitely seems like a program that can set me up for long-term success."
A conversation with coach Watkins
Reynolds appreciated Watkins' approach in their call. Watkins didn't approach Reynolds with a checklist of items to go through. He made clear that he was interested in getting to know Reynolds as both a football player and person.
"I can tell he’s committed to building a real, meaningful relationship, and that’s something I value," Reynolds said. "It’s easy to talk to him, and it’s refreshing to feel that kind of connection right away. I’m excited to continue developing that relationship with him."
Aside from the game invite, their conversation was sprawling, covering topics that included the culture that Brown has been installing of D.A.R.T.
"One thing that really stood out to me was his approach that every game is the most important game—‘the next one you play’—and that really resonated with me," Reynolds said. "He emphasizes taking it one play at a time, which is a mindset I already try to carry with me in my game. That kind of discipline and focus is what sets teams apart, and I can see why it’s been a key part of their success. It’s a philosophy that matches my approach, and it made me even more excited about the program."
Learning more about Syracuse
Currently, Reynolds is looking at Syracuse's matchup against Duke in September as a possible date to get on campus.
When he arrives, he has a large list of things he wants to see and learn more about.
"I’m really looking to get a better feel for the overall culture and environment at Syracuse," Reynold said. "It’s important to me to see how the campus feels, meet the players and coaches in person, and learn more about the day-to-day experience. I want to get a sense of how they run the program, both on the field and off, and see how I could potentially fit into their system. It’s not just about the football side of things for me; I want to know if it’s a place where I can grow as a student-athlete and contribute to the defense in a meaningful way."
Reynolds says he is a versatile linebacker who can see the field on every down. He can tackle as well as he can cover in space.
"As a coach’s kid, I love the mental side of the game, and I believe that’s what helps me read offenses and adjust quickly," Reynold said. "I’m always focused on finishing plays and being in the right position at the right time. I think my versatility and ability to read the game are what set me apart."
