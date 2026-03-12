2027 Ohio linebacker says Syracuse recruitment 'means a lot'

After getting his first look at Central New York in September for Syracuse’s matchup against Duke, 2027 linebacker Jackson Reynolds will be returning on March 28 for spring practice.

The Lancaster (OH) High star first started hearing from the Orange over the summer, and the contact has been consistent since then, including from the new defensive coaching staff led by defensive coordinator Vince Kehres.

"I’ve stayed in touch with coach Kehres and the staff, and they’ve continued to show interest in my development both as a player and a person,” Reynolds said to The Juice Online. "It means a lot when a staff keeps that relationship going over time. Syracuse is definitely a program I’ve enjoyed building that connection with.”

Reynolds and Kehres have a long history

Reynolds has a long standing relationship with Kehres, who was his primary recruiter at Toledo when the Rockets were the first school to offer him in 2025.

“That meant a lot to me and my family,” Reynolds said. "He’s a great football mind and someone who really understands linebacker play. More than that, he’s genuine and builds real relationships with players."

The two have spoken about developing as a football player and continuing to grow his game.

"I’ve been focused on getting stronger, adding lean weight, and improving my overall speed and explosiveness,” Reynolds said. "Coach Kehres has been encouraging me to keep stacking progress heading into my senior season.”

Reynolds is looking forward to his second SU trip

When he’s back on campus, Reynolds says he’s excited to spend more time with the staff and get a full picture of the program.

He’s also looking forward to seeing how Kehres is going to impact the Syracuse defense. The Orange struggled last year, while Kehres led Toledo to the No. 3 total defense in the FBS.

"I’m especially interested in seeing how the scheme is being installed, how the linebackers are being developed, and the way the players respond to the coaching,” Reynolds said. "Watching practice and being around the team will give me a better feel for the energy and culture of the program."

Reynolds is building for his senior season

Reynolds returned to Lancaster High, his hometown and school, after a year at Bishop Watterson. He said the transition impacted some continuity with film and timing, but added that his training never stopped.

"Everything I’ve done has been building toward this upcoming season, my senior year,” Reynolds said. "My focus is making sure I’m the best version of myself for my team, my community, my family, and my coaches so we can have the season we expect. I’m really excited to show the growth and progress this fall."

Reynolds says he is a versatile linebacker who can see the field on every down. He can tackle as well as he can cover in space.

"As a coach’s kid, I love the mental side of the game, and I believe that’s what helps me read offenses and adjust quickly," Reynold said. "I’m always focused on finishing plays and being in the right position at the right time. I think my versatility and ability to read the game are what set me apart.”

