2028 New Jersey ATH has ‘great experience’ on visit to Syracuse

In November, 2028 ATH Jaisier Gray received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse.

The offer added to a list that includes Temple and Delaware State, and the Orange have been in consistent touch since then. Gray got a closer look at Syracuse on April 9 for spring practice, and it was a chance for him to get to know the program better.

"The visit was an all around great experience,” Gray said to The Juice Online. "Not because we were in the college practice facility. But being able to interact with players and coaches and experience meetings first hand.

"Then to be able to see the competition and the love shared between the players pushing each other to be better and strive for greatness, was the best way for recruiting. This allowed for me to get a real feel to how the next level operates and being able to mentally prepare myself for when the time comes.”

Gray gets to know the SU staff better

Among the coaches he got to meet with was defensive line coach John Scott Jr.

“We spoke about how he got to evaluate my film,” Gray said. "We also talked about me coming back up to Syracuse to their big man camp so he could get the chance to teach me in person. Not only that but we also spoke about so factors that helped me gain weight since the last time I visited and what am I doing in the offseason to develop my skills as a player.”

Gray also appreciated seeing the culture of the Orange.

"I found the program really strong minded and influential,” Gray said. "The determination to make their players the best, not only athletes but people they can be. This action invites a very mentoring aura to it. They are very family oriented with a lot of coaches and players sharing great bonds, with common knowledge and experience.”

Gray respects D.A.R.T.

Among the culture at Syracuse includes head coach Fran Brown’s mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

"I respect it due to me being an athlete who takes my sport very serious, D.A.R.T. is the type of mindset that coaches love and players who want to be great but into,” Gray said. "Being Determined, staying Accountable, playing Relentless, and showing how you’re Tough is the way to play. This ideal eliminates the “losing mentality” and keeps you locked in and working always.”

As a result, Gray thinks highly of his SU offer.

"I felt extremely honored but worthy at the same time,” Gray said. "I knew that this accomplishment was a blessing but it was earned through hard work and dedication. Not just in the field and making plays as a young star but also studying and making sure my grade are up to par."

His Indians team went 6-3 in the 2025 season, and he’s looking to show this fall that he’s continued his improvement.

Gray is a two-way, two-sport athlete

"My 2025 football season was a big step for me,” Gray said. "I showed a lot of growth, both physically and mentally, and I feel like my game slowed down in a good way, I was reading plays better and playing more confident. I had some strong moments, but I also saw where I need to improve, especially in consistency and finishing plays. Overall, I’d say it was a solid season, but not my peak yet. It motivated me to lock in even more, because I know I can take it to another level.”

The Newark (NJ) Weequahic athlete is a two-way player who plays both offensive and defensive line, but he is being recruited on the defensive side of the ball. He is also a two-sport athlete, excelling on the basketball court with his 6’7” 250-pound frame.

"I’m the type of player who plays fast, strong and disciplined,” Gray said. "I take pride in every play throughout the game, no matter where I’m positioned on the line. I’m a very physical and high motored kid who can play both inside and outside setting the edge.

"I try to outwork anybody and be the best at all times, but also staying humble and knowing there’s something ti learn and someone’s who’s better than me. Being naturally gifted with length I use these strengths to my advantage and focus on my technique. Overall I’m a versatile lineman who can do the dirty work, be a leader( by example or verbally), be accountable, and still impact the game positively when my number is called.”

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