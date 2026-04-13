Syracuse receives commitment from Ohio linebacker/EDGE

2027 EDGE/linebacker Bradyn Paulozzi committed to Syracuse on Monday, he announced on social media.

He selected the Orange over offers from Marshall, Kent State, Central Michigan, Miami (OH), Toledo and Eastern Michigan, among others.

"Loved it,” Paulozzi said to The Juice Online. "All the coaches are great. Believe I would be a great fit for the program.”

Paulozzi can play many positions on the SU defense

Paulozzi is being recruited for several positions with defensive coordinator Vince Kehres system, and projects as a potential outside and middle linebacker, and EDGE with the Orange.

The Lakewood (OH) St. Edward athlete received his Syracuse offer in December, which was his first Power 4 offer. He got his first look at Syracuse for Junior Day in January, where he got to meet a lot of the staff in person for the first time.

But a familiar name throughout all of this was Kehres, who recruited him at Toledo and continued his recruitment of him with the Orange.

"Best parts of the trip was meeting everyone,” Paulozzi said following the visit. "Everybody was very welcoming. Great environment, great atmosphere, love everything about the program.”

Kehres was a big part of his recruitment

He sat next to Kehres during the basketball team’s matchup against Miami and the two spoke about how Syracuse could develop him on and off the field.

They also discussed how he would fit into Kehres’ new defensive system he was installing at Syracuse.

"Coach Kehres is a great coach,” Paulozzi said. "I love the way he coaches. Me and him have always had a strong relationship and he understands me the most. Definitely a coach I would love to play for.”

Syracuse was already the leader for Paulozzi after that trip, which was cemented on Monday.

"After that trip, Syracuse is my No. 1 school,” Paulozzi said. "I felt wanted, which is a great feeling as a player. They made me enjoy every second of that visit.”

Kehres describes his style of play

He describes himself as a 2-point EDGE that has run responsibility first, and pass second.

"I’m very comfortable in coverage and covering space,” Paulozzi said. "When I played MLB, I was used almost as a spy, just find the ball. Overall I can play multiple positions, and wherever coach Kehres wants me to play I’ll play."

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