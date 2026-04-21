Keystone State DB says Syracuse ‘felt like home’ on recent visit

2027 defensive back Sire Hall received his first offer from Syracuse during 7v7 camp in June, and has been hearing from the Orange consistently since then.

The Chester (PA) High athlete returned to the Syracuse campus earlier in April for its annual spring game, and said he continues to feel the love from SU.

"It was amazing from start to finish,” Hall said to The Juice Online. "It’s was just really nice being up there when I haven’t visited since I got the offer. They show much love every time I’m around there it just feels like home every time. I love being up here.”

Hall talks about the highlights of his trip

He said the highlights included getting to form deeper bonds with the coaching staff.

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown made some coaching changes in the offseason, and brought in several new coaches, including defensive backs coach Perry Eliano.

Eliano ended up being one of the coaches he connected with most, along with Brown and Dre Kates.

“I love that we got to talk,” Hall said. “It just feels like home at Syracuse.”

Hall appreciated the level of competition

Hall also came away impressed with the level of play at the spring scrimmage.

"Watching the game was great,” Hall said. “Seeing the blue and orange team go at it was good. It was a (tough) game."

As a DB, he was focused on the play of the secondary, and he appreciated the effort he saw from sophomore safety Ziyyon Bredell.

“It looked like he was making every play for defense on the orange team,” Hall said. “He was everywhere to make the play.”

Syracuse among the schools standing out for Hall

Currently, Hall says the schools standing out in his recruitment are Syracuse, Temple and Akron. Hall said that he’s planning on making his decision this summer ahead of the start of the 2026 season.

He describes himself as a lock down defensive back that can excel even when being out on an island.

“I can lock down a whole entire side of the field,” Hall said. “I am more of a zone guy but in man coverage I can lock down there best guy and make it hard for them to catch a pass.”

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