Three-star Peach State DB to take official visit to Syracuse: ‘They’re on the rise'

2027 defensive back Jalen Welch is one of the top prospects in his class.

The Loganville (GA) Grayson athlete holds roughly two dozen offers, including Iowa State, North Carolina, Boston College, West Virginia and Syracuse.

He’s rated three stars by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 434 overall prospect in his year. Welch has lined up an official visit to West Virginia (June 5) and will also take one to Syracuse on June 12.

“(Syracuse) is a school that’s is on the rise and that is building something amongst the new coaches,” Welch said to The Juice Online.

Welch has been hearing from the Syracuse coaches

He’s been hearing from many of the Syracuse coaches, including Perry Eliano, Brandon Napoleon and Fran Brown. They’ve been clear with their message to him.

"Upon the visit, the coaches have really been telling me that I will fit really good in their defensive scheme,” Welch said.

He’s also looking to get a feel for the culture and what day-to-day life would be like as a student-athlete at Syracuse. The coaches have also discussed how they would develop him on and off the field.

"Things I’m looking for is the great facilities and campus life,” Welch said. "Some things I look for in a college is how well can the coach get me to the next level and how can I become a better player.

Welch discusses his recruitment

Some of the schools currently standing out to him include Iowa State, West Virginia, Boston College and Syracuse, he said.

Currently, he doesn’t have a hard timeline to announce a college decision.

"When it comes to making my final decision it will be how well I develop and what program can help me elevate after my football career is done,” Welch said.

Welch had a standout junior season

Grayson is one of the elite programs in the Peach State, and the Rams are coming off a 12-1 season. Welch was a key part of that success, logging 36 tackles, five PBUs and two interceptions in 10 games.

He used one word to describe the kind of player he is: 'Ballhawk.'

Said Welch: "I’m a fast and honorable DB that can play hash-to-hash."

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