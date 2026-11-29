2029 linebacker Jayvion Maldon is one of the top prospects in his class.

He owns well over a dozen offers, including Auburn, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Virginia Tech.

Maldon got his first look at Syracuse on Saturday for a game-day experience against Notre Dame with a contingent of recruits, and came away with an offer from Syracuse.

"I was very happy and excited when I got it,” Maldon said to The Juice Online. “Just a good feeling.”

Maldon goes into his SU visit

While on campus, he got to meet the coaches in person, see campus, and take in a game-day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome.

"The Dome atmosphere was crazy,” Maldon said. “At its best, it was one of, if not the best, experiences yet.”

He also had a chance to catch up with several coaches, including Alex Kelly, Tommy Caporale and Vince Kehres.

Maldon said they spoke about the long and rich history of Syracuse football, and the vision that Fran Brown has for building a winning culture at Syracuse.

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“It starts with guys that buys into what’s going on,” Maldon said. "I thought it was great. It was very out the way and great community. Everyone loves Cuse and it shows. All the coaches showed me a lot of love. I definitely had a great time overall.”

Maldon discusses his recruitment

There’s plenty of time until Maldon decides on a school, but did have some schools in mind when asked about his recruitment.

Said Maldon: "It’s way too early, but a couple names that come to mind is Tennessee, VTech, Ohio State, Syracuse and Georgia Tech."

The Leesburg (VA) Loudoun Sports Academy missed a large part of the season with an injury, but was able to return to help his team during the last four games.

“Couldn’t even tell I haven’t played in months,” Maldon said. “When you have your why, nothing can stop you.”

He describes himself as a leader first with ‘crazy' energy and passion with comps with players like Chris Cole (Georgia Bulldogs), Nick Emmanwori (Seattle Seahawks) and Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers).

“I’m a guy who can play any and everywhere,” Maldon said. "I can cover, run stop, take on blocks, force fumbles, sideline-to-sideline plays, very high IQ. It’s all there. I’m nowhere near where I want to be, but everything will come with consistency and patience."

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