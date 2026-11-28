Syracuse's bowl-game aspirations ended in a 52-to-17 blowout at home against No. 4 Notre Dame, with many Irish fans in attendance among the near sell-out Dome crowd, with the 'Cuse contingent leaving early and moving on to thinking about the offseason and what's next for the program.

WHAT HAPPENED: Syracuse responded on its opening drive by attacking the ground game and capitalizing on a couple of Notre Dame penalties to set up a jet sweep touchdown on 4th and 1 to tight end Daunte Bacheiye, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive. But Notre Dame immediately responded with a 67-yard pass from Heisman candidate CJ Carr to receiver Jordan Faison, who then scored a 5-yard receiving touchdown. After that, Syracuse turned the ball over twice on back-to-back drives, setting up touchdowns for Notre Dame, who went up 21-7 to end the first quarter, and Syracuse never really recovered. Notre Dame would open the 2nd half with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown to go up 42-to-10. Syracuse found the end zone early in the 4th on a two-yard rushing touchdown by Ahmad Miller, and Calvin Russell would have a great day, finishing with 130 yards on six catches, but it wasn't enough. The Irish would control the game and now look ahead to a top-four seed and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoffs, aiming for a shot at a national title.

HERO: CJ Carr was already highly regarded all season, heading into Syracuse with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. By halftime, Carr completed 10-of-14 for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Early in the third, Carr rushed for a 13-yard touchdown, adding to his impressive performance. Carr, has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season, finished 15-of-23 for 269 yards and 3 TD passes. Next, he'll lead the11-1 Irish on the path to looking for the school's first national title since the1988 season.

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ZERO: Syracuse's secondary has been one of the bright spots all season, and heading into the finale with the Irish would present a stern test with something to prove. But the Orange DBs struggled repeatedly all afternoon. Notre Dame's first play was a 67-yard throw that Demetres Samuel Jr. got beat on the go-ball, and that set the tone as SU switched from its staple man coverage to zone, but it didn't help contain Carr and his speedy receivers, ten of whom caught at least one pass on the day.

WHAT'S NEXT: Syracuse now has many questions heading into Fran Brown's fourth year leading the program. Do you bring back Steve Angeli or time for a new quarterback? Will Calvin Russell return after his standout season? Will Brown be back even with the indication earlier this month from AD Bryan Blair that he expects Brown to be the SU coach next season? After the December recruiting period, winter workouts, spring practice, and preseason camp next summer, the Orange will open the 2027 season outside the country facing ACC rival Wake Forest in next season's opener in Toronto on August 28, 2027.

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