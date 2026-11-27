Syracuse will play its final regular season game of the 2026 season when they host Notre Dame on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

They will be hosting a large group of recruits for the finale, and we caught up with three of them prior to their visits for their thoughts on the Orange.

2028 ATH Mekhi McNair

Syracuse has long been in pursuit of the Atco (NJ) Winslow Township star after they were the first school to offer him in 2024.

He’s been on campus several times since, including in April for spring practice. McNair now holds over a dozen offers, including Maryland, Michigan, UNC, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

"I feel great after receiving the offer," McNair said after he received his offer. "I have been working very hard in the off-season."

Six schools are currently standing out for McNair at the moment.

“Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Maryland,” McNair said. “But after the visit Syracuse is definitely on that list now.”

2028 ATH Victor Ezeukwu

The Philadelphia (PA) Roman Catholic prospect got his first look at Syracuse for spring practice in April 2025 and came away with his first ACC offer.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Other schools like Cincinnati, Duke, UNC and Michigan State and Penn State have followed with offers since. He’s now rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 17 overall prospect from the Keystone state.

"I feel very good about my Syracuse offer," Ezeukwu said following his offer. "It’s a blessing and I’m happy for the opportunity."

While he was on campus last year, he got to see a spring practice, tour the facilities and meet the coaches. In particular, he got to catch up with head coach Fran Brown.

"The coaching staff was very welcoming and energetic," Ezeukwu said. "My top highlights on the visit was watching coach Brown talk during the meeting.”

2029 ATH Jacoby Martin

In June 2025, Martin received his first college offer shortly after he attended Franchise Camp.

Syracuse has continued to stay in touch with the Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph's wide receiver/defensive back since then.

"I’m motivated to keep grinding," Martin said. "This is only the beginning."

While at camp, Martin got to see campus, tour the facilities and also work with the coaching staff.

"I loved it," Martin said. "I was excited to participate and blessed to attend it. I appreciate (Syracuse) for having me."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Want more information on Syracuse recruiting? Be sure to check out Cuse Classified for more insider information!