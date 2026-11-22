Syracuse was the first school to offer 2028 ATH Carter Charapata in 2025, and the Orange have stayed in steady touch since then.

They welcomed the Chattanooga (TN) Baylor School star to Central New York for the first time for spring practice, and he came back for a game day experience in the fall.

Charapata was back on campus earlier in November with a large group of recruits to watch the Orange take on Clemson.

"The visit was amazing,” Charapata said to The Juice Online. "It was great to get back up there again and meet the new defensive staff. I loved everything they’re about and love what they are doing with the program.”

Charapata meets several of Syracuse's new coaches

Among the new coaches he got to meet included defensive backs coach Perry Eliano and defensive coordinator Vince Kehres.

"We spent some time getting to know each other,” Charapata said. “They offered a lot of valuable insight about the game of football and their defense.”

They also discussed how Charapata would fit within their scheme. Kehres’ philosophy of "11 as One" mindset built around trust, player development and stopping the run resonated with Charapata.

Charapata compliments the game day crowd

Prior to the trip, Charapata said that he’s been in touch with Eliano and Aaron Mannicci the most.

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"The contact between me and the coaches had been great,” Charapata said.

Another highlight of his trip included getting to take in another game day crowd.

Though Syracuse ultimately lost, the Orange played a competitive game against the Tigers in a packed JMA Wireless Dome.

"The atmosphere was definitely something special,” Charapata said. "It was great to see the Dome filled up and the energy the team brought.”

Charapata talks about his overall recruitment

Among the other schools to offer Charapata include Vanderbilt, Arkansas State, Miami (OH) and Toledo.

The wide receiver/defensive back has been recruited by Syracuse as a safety.

"Syracuse is definitely up there with one of my top schools right now,” Charapata said.

The Red Raiders are one of the best teams in the Volunteer State, and are currently a perfect 12-0.

"The season has been amazing,” Charapata said. "It’s a blessing to be part of such an amazing team and get to go out and compete.”

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