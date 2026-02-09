2027 two-sport star has 'great' Syracuse visit

2027 ATH Jeremiah Figaro has gotten to know Syracuse well during his recruitment.

The Malden (MA) Catholic two sport athlete (he also plays basketball) received an offer from the Orange last year after attending Franchise Camp in June. He’s visited five times overall, and in January, he was back in Central New York for Junior Day.

“It was great,” Figaro said to The Juice Online. “(The best part was the) defensive line meeting. It was cool to learn the coaches backgrounds and talking to coach Fran (Brown).”

Figaro discusses his visit

It was Figaro’s first time to Syracuse since Brown shuffled his coaching staff in the offseason, with several new faces on the defensive side of the ball including defensive coordinator Vince Kehres, EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins, and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. His primary recruiter has been assistant strength and conditioning coach Stack Williams.

Figaro has appeared as a wide receiver, defensive lineman and linebacker during his football career, and is being recruited as an EDGE.

"I talked to coach Kehres the most about the type of defense they run and where I could see myself,” Figaro said. "He was telling me about all his championships.”

Figaro sees a better 2026 for the Orange

Kehres comes into Syracuse trying to help a team that finished 3-9 in the 2025 season. The Orange started 3-1, but injuries prevented the Orange from having success equal to that of the 2024 season, when the Orange went 10-3 in Brown’s first campaign.

Figaro knows about the recruits and portal entires the Orange have had, and is impressed with the new coaches they’ve brought in.

When asked if he thought SU would be better this fall, he didn’t hesitate.

“Definitely,” Figaro said. "The tone seemed dead serious about winning.”

That all led to another enjoyable visit for Figaro, who also holds offers from Rhode Island and Bryant.

“They’ve been great to me,” Figaro said. "I’ll be back in the spring."

Figaro led his team to uncharted territory

In his junior season, he played defensive line for the first time in his career, and held his team make the Massachusetts State Finals.

While he is new at playing defensive end, he has always been a versatile athlete.

“The transition to playing D-end has come pretty natural,” Figaro said. "Getting sacks are just as fun as scoring touchdowns. I see how my length helps me."

