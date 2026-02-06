2027 Texas LB reacts to 'remarkable' Syracuse visit and offer

2027 linebacker Cayden Williams got his first look at Central New York on Jan. 24 for Junior Day and came away with an offer from the Orange.

The Willis (TX) High athlete got to watch the basketball team’s win against Notre Dame, see the facilities and meet with the coaches.

“It was good,” Williams said to The Juice Online. "I had a great time talking to the staff. The facilities were nice and the culture was remarkable can’t wait to come back to Syracuse.”

Williams came away impressed with the coaches

Williams spent the most time with Charles Watkins, Vince Kehres and Fran Brown. All the coaches and staff discussed the culture that Brown has installed of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), and Williams has bought into that idea.

“The top highlights of my trip (were) learning the culture and backstory of Syracuse and talking to the coaches,” Williams said. "I talked to coach VK about his scheme, and what he looks for in his players. I talked to coach Brown about their mentality and recruitment and how he brought a whole new staff to make a change for next year’s season.”

Williams said he plans on returning to Syracuse for spring practice and looks forward to building further relationships.

“The visit did change the way I look at Syracuse,” Williams said. “Knowing very little about the school and going there, learning and talking about its history and culture really made me like how they operate and excited to see what they do next year. But also helped be able to see if I could put myself with this program."

Williams had a standout 2025 season

As for his season, Williams led his Wildkats team to an 11-3 record. He had set a goal of 200 tackles at the beginning of the year but came just short with clearing 150 plus tackles and nearly 30 tackles for loss. Though he fell short, he vowed now not to miss that mark in 2026.

"I want to be all over the field at lineback, safety, or wherever I can make impact plays for the program,” Williams said. "I am a quarterback on the field who believes in non-stop talking. Talking the play calls, adjustments, personnel, as well as talking trash.

“I'm a gap by gap and sideline to sideline headhunter. I believe in swarm mentality and hitting not just to tackle but hitting to hurt if I'm being honest. My speed and IQ puts me in position to accomplish that every game."

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.