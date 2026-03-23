Three-star Sunshine State DB talks upcoming Syracuse OV

2027 Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna defensive back John Gay is one of the top prospects in his class.

His offer sheet contains roughly two dozen schools, including Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Gay is starting to whittle down his list, and will take official visits to Mississippi State (May 28), Syracuse (June 5), Notre Dame (June 12) and South Florida (June 29).

The Orange is one of his top schools heading into the OV, and he has a high opinion of the SU program.

"I think Syracuse is one the rise of becoming one of the top programs in the country with outstanding coaches,” Gay said to The Juice Online.

Gay talks about his Syracuse recruitment

He’s been in touch with a lot of the SU staff, including general manager Tommy Caporale, defensive coordinator Vince Kehres and defensive backs coach Perry Eliano.

"The coaches are telling me that I’m going to love what they have to present to me,” Gay said.

They’ve also been in his ear about the direction the program is heading. Head coach Fran Brown has said he wants to put SU in a position to compete for ACC and National Titles in the near future.

He’s also established a culture of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), which Gay wants to learn more about on his trip.

"I’m looking forward to see great and hard coaching, their facilities, and whatever else they have in store for me and my family,” Gay said.

Syracuse is one of eight standing out

Currently, Gay says seven schools are standing out in his recruitment as of right now.

"My top schools are USF, Syracuse, Norte Dame, Florida, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Virginia Tech,” he said.

Gay is rated three stars by 247Sports, and is the No. 62 ranked prospect in the Sunshine State.

Gay also has sketched out a timeline for when he’ll announce his college, and it will be after his official visits.

"I plan on making my decision some time before my season starts,” he said.

Whoever ultimately lands him will get a versatile defensive back that is also a multi-sport athlete. In track, he’s logged times of 11.17 in the 100M dash and 22.70 in the 200M dash.

Said Gay: "I’m physical, smart, instinctive, and cover as well."

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