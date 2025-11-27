Top 2027 NY prospect discusses Syracuse recruitment
2027 ATH Joshua Simmons is one of New York State’s top prospects.
He is coming off an outstanding performance in the New York State AAA Championship as his Gaels team knocked off Monsignor Farrell, 42-20, and he was named defensive MVP.
Colleges have started to notice, and Simmons holds offers from Bowling Green, Dartmouth, Army, and Boston College.
Simmons discusses his Syracuse recruitment
Syracuse is another school recruiting Simmons, with the Orange extending an offer to Simmons in October following a visit to Central New York for their game against Pitt.
"I am very grateful for the offer,” Simmons said to The Juice Online. "I think it’s a great opportunity and could see myself potentially playing there.”
During his visit, he got a chance to meet the coaching staff in person, tour the facilities and take in a game day atmosphere.
"I had an amazing time at my visit,” Simmons said. "I enjoyed seeing the new athletic facilities and the Dome.”
Simmons receives an offer after his visit
Among the coaches he got to speak with included EDGE coach Nick Williams and head coach Fran Brown.
"I think Syracuse is a good program with a great staff at all levels,” Simmons said. "There is a great environment around the program with everyone wanting to work hard and get better.”
Following his visit, he received a call from Brown to extend the offer. The two spoke about why Simmons would thrive at Syracuse, with Brown placing an emphasis on how he prepares and develops players for the NFL.
“He seemed like a genuine guy,” Simmons said. “Someone you can joke around with.”
Simmons led his team to the NYS Championship
Coming off his elite performance in the championship game, Simmons will no doubt start to field offers as he moves forward. At this point, he added, he has no favorites in his recruitment.
"I think my season for the most part went good,” Simmons said. “Definitely areas where I can improve and will use those improvements.”
Though he plays tight end on offense, he has been primarily recruited on defense at the EDGE and OLB positions.
"I’m a pretty fast EDGE in the pass rush with good hand work,” Simmons said. "I can hold my own in the run game."
