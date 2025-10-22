Lone Star State wide receiver enjoys Syracuse visit
2027 ATH J'Ron Brown Jr. got his first look at Syracuse when they hosted him over the weekend for their matchup against Pitt.
The McKinney (TX) North prospect got to see campus, take in a game day atmosphere, see the facilities and also meet extensively with the coaches.
The Orange has been consistently in touch with Brown this year, and getting up to campus was a big step forward in Brown’s recruitment.
Brown reacts to his visit to Syracuse
“My favorite part about the trip was the staff,” Brown said to The Juice Online. “And the stadium was amazing.”
Among the coaches he spoke with included Myles White, Mike Johnson and Charles Watkins. Brown said the topics discussed with the staff included the direction of the Syracuse program and how Brown’s season has been going so far.
They also spoke a lot about the culture at Syracuse.
Though Syracuse ultimately lost to Pitt, 30-13, Brown still left Syracuse with a very positive view of the school and program.
He knows that injuries have slowed the Orange’s offense, but still views SU’s offensive style as “explosive.”
“What made the campus amazing to me was the hospitality through coaches and other players,” Brown said.
Brown discusses his recruitment
Among the other schools Brown is hearing from includes Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, North Texas, Prairie View A&M and Stephen F. Austin.
But the Orange has also made an impression on him both before and after the visit.
“I look at Cuse now as a family team. It’s more than football.”
Brown's season is off to a good start
As for Brown, he’s had a good start to his season, highlighted most recently by a 46-36 win over Fisco Lebanon earlier in October. In that game, he hauled in six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.
"I am a quick-twitchy receiver and very hard to cover 1-on-1," Brown said. "I can also juke and outrun anyone on the field."
The main thing for Brown has been continuing to show improvement each time he steps on the field. His mentality has reflected that.
"My season is going pretty well," Brown said. "Just putting it in God’s hands. 0-0 every week head down."
