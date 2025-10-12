2027 ATH J'Ron Brown Jr. calls Syracuse ‘great’ ahead of visit
2027 ATH J'Ron Brown Jr. will get his first look at Central New York when he visits for Syracuse's matchup against Pittsburgh on Oct. 18.
Syracuse has been consistently with the McKinney (TX) North prospect, and he said he's looking forward to the trip.
"I am looking to build more connections and fall deeper into the Cuse culture," Brown said.
Brown has been in touch with coach Charles Watkins the most. He said he appreciated Watkins' passion for football and his ability to connect with Brown away from the field as well.
"We talk a lot about both of our seasons," Brown said.
Brown is off to a fast start
That season has gotten off to a good start so far. Brown is coming off leading his McKinney team to a 46-36 win over Fisco Lebanon. In that game, he hauled in six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. (He has also played defensive back.)
"I am a quick-twitchy receiver and very hard to cover 1-on-1," Brown said. "I can also juke and outrun anyone on the field."
But he also understands that his performance is only as good as the next game he appears in. That mentality has kept Brown in a position to consistently improve.
"My season is going pretty well," Brown said. "Just putting it in God’s hands. 0-0 every week head down."
Brown is looking forward to his Syracuse trip
While he's on SU's campus, Brown is looking forward to seeing how the program is run. He's been told by Watkins about D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) and the culture that head coach Fran Brown has been establishing since he arrived on campus two seasons ago.
"I think that the Syracuse program is great," Brown said. "I love the brotherhood within coaches-players, players-players, and coaches-coaches."
While Syracuse has had to reset its offense after an injury to starting quarterback Steve Angeli, Brown knows how high powered the Orange can be. Up until week 4, Angeli was leading the nation in passing yards.
Brown has been impressed with the Syracuse offense
Likewise, SU quarterback Kyle McCord led the NCAA in passing yards in 2024. All have fallen under the direction of Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.
That has left an impression on Brown.
"When I see the Cuse offense, I instantly see 'explosive,'" Brown said. "The team has weapons all over the field."
