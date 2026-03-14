2028 Keystone State ATH will visit Syracuse in March: ‘It’s a great program'

2028 ATH Juelz Chiron-Robinson will get another look at Syracuse when he returns to Central New York on March 21.

The Exton (PA) Downingtown East High two-way player was last at SU in November to watch their game against Boston College, and the contact has been steady since then.

"I think that Syracuse is a great program,” Chiron-Robinson said to The Juice Online. "Fran Brown is definitely trying his hardest and I respect that.”

While in town, the defensive back/running back said he’s looking forward to connecting with the coaches and players even more.

“I want to get an even better understanding of the program and the environment,” Chiron-Robinson said. "I also want to see how I can fit with in their system."

Chiron-Robinson discusses his last SU visit

On his last visit, he had a chance to see the facilities, take in a game-day atmosphere and also meet with the coaching staff.

“My last visit was great,” Chiron-Robinson said. “It was a very cool experience.”

He said his top highlights from the trip were the cultural standards that Brown has set, and the energy that everyone from the coaches to the players brought to the JMA Wireless Dome.

Chiron-Robinson is a fan of SU's culture

In particular, Chiron-Robinson has bought into Brown’s mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

Though he has made with many of the coaches and staff, he has heard most from Tony Giovagnoli.

"They talk about how excited to get me down to campus,” Chiron-Robinson said. "The coaches talk about what type of players they want and where they where they want to see me play at.”

Chiron-Robinson had an outstanding season

Chiron-Robinson—who holds offers from Delaware State and Temple—plays both side of the ball, he is being recruited as a running back. He rushed for 1,884 yards and 20 touchdowns, with a 5.8 YPC. He's most proud of the fact that he had zero fumbles.

"Being able to display my abilities to the fullest is great," Chiron-Robinson said. "But I’m always working to become better and the work is not finished."

He led his Cougars team to an 8-4 record, and describes himself as a versatile running back.

“I feel as though I am a very speedy shifty RB," Chiron-Robinson said. "I can also hit the holes hard and be aggressive with power."

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