2027 Louisiana defensive back reacts to ‘amazing’ Syracuse offer

2027 defensive back Sky Ryan is a top prospect from the Bayou State.

He holds offers from Southern, Grambling State and Baylor, and in April added his latest from Syracuse.

"It’s amazing,” Ryan said to The Juice Online. “It’s a great opportunity to be coached by some of the best in the business.”

Ryan receives his offer from Fran Brown

The offer came from Syracuse head coach Fran Brown.

"Coach Fran is a really good coach and pays good attention to detail,” Ryan said. "He’s a great motivator also and in a lot of situations he can show you better than he can tell you.”

The two spoke about a variety of topics, including how Syracuse develops its players on and off the field, and the culture and history of Syracuse.

Brown’s history prior to becoming a head coach has been coaching defensive backs, and he also discussed his style of coaching.

Ryan respects the Syracuse culture

“He gave me the chance to ask whatever questions I wanted,” Ryan said. "One of the main things was D.A.R.T.”

The acronym stands for detailed, accountable, relentless, tough, and it’s a philosophy that Brown has instilled since he arrived at Syracuse two seasons ago. Brown is also a man of faith, and that is something that resonated with Ryan.

"I like it,” Ryan said. "If you can develop those traits and follow the Cuse schedule you’ll be in a good position.”

That all left a positive impression on Ryan as he heads into his senior season.

"The standard, the culture, and the faith is all about what I’m about,” Ryan said.

Ryan is looking for a bounce back season

The Lafayette (LA) Christian Academy star is coming off a season where he suffered an injury after week two.

The Knights ended up going 11-2 on the season, losing in the State Semifinals.

Ryan plans on having a bounce back season this fall.

"I’d like to say I’m very talented, my technique is really good, and I’m very patient,” Ryan said. "I think those are my best three traits on top of having great IQ and knowing when and when not to do certain things. Understanding the field and leveraging the field."

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