2028 Florida DL 'thrilled' for first P4 offer from Syracuse

2028 defensive lineman Kayden Thompson is an emerging prospect from Callahan (FL) West Nassau High.

He received his first offer from UNC-Pembrook in May 2025, and a year later, received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse.

"I was thrilled to receive the offer,” Thompson said to The Juice Online.

Thompson connects with Hawkins and Caporale

The offer came from Syracuse EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins and general manager Tommy Caporale.

"I feel they're great coaches looking for the future of the program,” Thompson said.

They spoke about a variety of topics. One is how Syracuse has had success with the Florida to Central New York pipeline.

Syracuse continues to mine Florida for talent

Syracuse’s 2026 class, rated the highest in school history in modern rankings, had more commitments from Florida (7) than any other state.

Three of them were SU’s highest rated players in its class, including four-star defensive back Tedarius Hughes and EDGE Kameron Wilson.

It also includes five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, SU highest rated recruit in a quarter century.

“Florida's where the ballers are,” Thompson said.

Thompson enjoyed getting to know about SU more

They also spoke about how Syracuse develops its players to compete at a high level in the ACC, and also how it consistently places players in the NFL.

To that end, the coaches have echoed head coach Fran Brown’s goals that Syracuse will be competing for an ACC title and national championships in the near future.

Thompson left the conversation with a positive impression from both coaches.

“(They spoke about their) love for the game of football and their past experiences,” Thompson said.

The also discussed getting Thompson up for a look at Syracuse in the near future.

"I can’t wait to see the future of it and hopefully experience it,” Thompson said.

Thompson is looking forward to his junior season

West Nassau plowed through its competition in the 2025 season, going 12-2 overall. Though they lost to American Heritage in the playoffs last year, Thompson believes better things are ahead.

At the end of the season, he was named an honorable mention for the All-Northeast Florida team.

"It went good,” Thompson said. “Hoping to improve off of it next season.”

He used one word to describe his style of play: ‘Violent.”

Said Thompson: “Always looking for success and improvement."

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