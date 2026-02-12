Two Keystone State prospects set official visits to Syracuse

Two Western Pennsylvania prospects have locked in official visits to Syracuse, they announced on social media.

2027 wide receivers Javien Robinson (June 12) and Khalil Taylor (June 19) have long been recruited by Syracuse, and both will get closer looks with the Orange.

Khalil Taylor - June 19

Taylor is a four-star prospect and the No. 103 prospect in his class according to 247Sports.

In March 2025, Taylor committed to Penn State, but later decommitted in October around the time then-head coach James Franklin was fired. He has since been re-offered by the new Penn State staff and will take an OV there on June 5. Other official visits he’s locked in include Colorado (May 15) and Georgia (May 29).

His offer sheet has swelled to well over two dozen offers, though SU was one of the first schools to offer him in May 2024.

"It's a pretty good program," Taylor previously said to The Juice Online. "They're recruiting young kids, and that's good us because colleges aren't looking for younger kids. They're looking for older kids, so I like that."

The Pittsburgh (PA) Pine-Richland athlete has also appeared at defensive back, he's being primarily recruited as a wide receiver.

"I've got good ball skills, I'm fast, strong, explosive," Taylor said. "My route running isn't there yet, but I've been working on it, I've been in the lab a little bit.”

Javien Robinson - June 12

Earlier in February, Robinson released a top 5 of Miami, West Virginia, Rutgers, Syracuse and Pitt.

The McKeesport (PA) High wide receiver and defensive back is rated four stars by 247Sports. He is ranked the No. 145th overall prospect in his class and holds well over a dozen offers.

Syracuse was the first Power 4 school to offer him in November 2024, and he was on hand to watch the Orange upset then-No. 6 Miami, 42-38. It was his first time seeing Central New York. He was also scheduled to c ome up for Junior Day on Jan. 24, but wasn’t able to make it to SU because of inclement weather, he said to The Juice Online.

Still, the Orange made a great impression on Robinson back in his Nov. 2024 visit. He had a chance to take in the game day atmosphere, see the facilities and build stronger relationships with the coaching staff.

"It was great," Robinson said. "The Dome was definitely great. Fans showed out and great win for the boys."

Robinson has always held a high view of the Orange, but the visit improved his view of SU even more.

"Cuse definitely a favorite," Robinson said.

