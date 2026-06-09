2028 Massachusetts ATH calls Syracuse visit ‘next level'

2028 ATH Liam Eder-Linell got his first look at Syracuse when he competed at Franchise Camp on Friday.

The Groton (MA) Lawrence Academy EDGE/LB/TE got to work with the coaching staff, see the facilities and compete with players from around the country, and he said he appreciated the opportunity.

"It was great,” Eder-Linell said to The Juice Online. "I really learned a lot from the coaches throughout the camp, mainly in the indy section. They set it up just like a normal practice they pushed us hard and focused a lot on our technique.”

Eder-Linell appreciated the coaching

He got to work with several of the coaches, but the one he focused on with the most was Syracuse defensive line coach Chris Mull.

"Coach Mull was one of the coaches that pushed us the most he brought a ton of energy,” Eder-Linell said. "The biggest thing he talked to us about was the effort we were giving. He wasn’t afraid to call a kid out for not giving full effort on a rep and he held us to the same level he holds his players too.”

Eder-Linell also liked what he saw of SU.

“The facilities were next level,” Eder-Linell said. “The coaches were very supportive and eager to teach. I loved the atmosphere and energy that that surrounded the camp. I enjoyed the experience.”

Eder-Linell is expecting an SU rebound

Though Syracuse went 3-9 in the 2025 season, Eder-Linell is expecting a turnaround for the Orange this fall.

"I think they will do well,” Eder-Linell said. "Watching how the coaches held us to a very high standard, I can assume the level is higher for their players.

"They clearly have a certain expectation for each player they recruit. If the team and coaches bring the atmosphere and energy they had into games they will have an amazing year.”

Eder-Linell is being recruited as a defensive player. He’s coming off as Sean at Lawrence Academy where he recorded 47 tackles and two sacks.

"My goal is to show these coaches that I have a great motor and always willing to work to get betters when I’m on the field,” Eder-Linell said. "I’m coachable and always willing to do anything to make a play."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Want more SU coverage? Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.