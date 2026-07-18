2028 RB Michael Martin II says Syracuse is 1 of 7 standing out to him

In May 2025, Syracuse was one of the first schools to offer 2028 running back Michael Martin II.

The Greenville (SC) Christ Church prospect has been on campus several times since then, and he continues to place SU high in his recruitment.

More recently, Syracuse wide receivers coach Josh Gattis was in touch with Martin.

"Coach Gattis came to watch me at spring practice and we had a chance to talk,” Martin said to The Juice Online. "It was a great talk. He got a chance to see me move in person.”

Gattis praises Martin

Gattis had high praise for Martin after watching him play.

"Coach Gattis spoke to me about how I was a top priority for them and have been one since the time they offered me,” Martin said. "He spoke about how he thinks I’d be a good fit for them and to just keep working hard. He really made me feel like a top priority.”

The contact period with the class of 2028 opened in mid-June, and Syracuse has been one of the schools consistently reaching out to Martin.

"The contact with Syracuse has been great,” Martin said. “They have been sending me graphics, texting me and calling. I’ve been talking with (running backs) coach Dennis Thomas and building that relationship. I also speak with coach Alex Kelly often.”

Martin talks about his recruitment

Martin holds roughly a dozen offers, and he said certain schools have distinguished themselves in his recruitment.

"Top schools right now would be Syracuse, Wake Forest, Duke, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Virginia, and Clemson,” Martin said. "All of these have been contacting me a lot and showing me a lot of love.”

As a sophomore, Martin finished with 1,655 all purpose yards and 30 touchdowns. He was named All-State by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, and is looking to build further momentum heading into the fall.

Martin continues his improvement

"I think the biggest improvement I’ve made this summer would be my speed and explosiveness,” Martin said. "I’ve been working really hard at both with my team at practice and with my Dad and brother at home.”

Martin says he’s an every-down back that can devastate opposing defenses on the ground and through the air.

"I can catch great off the backfield or from the slot," Martin said in a previous interview. "I never want or need to come off the field."

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