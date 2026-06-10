After MVP performance, 2027 LB locks in Syracuse OV: ‘I like SU a lot'

2027 linebacker Londyn Johnson is a rapidly emerging prospect from Burlington (NJ) Township High.

In May, he received his first offer from Hampton, and since then, has piled on offers from Maine, Merrimack, Morgan State and Central Connecticut.

Syracuse is another school that’s been involved in his recruitment, and after he won Defensive MVP honors at Franchise Camp over the weekend, he’s locked in an official visit to Central New York beginning on June 12.

"I like the program a lot,” Johnson said to The Juice Online. "I like the kind of guy coach Fran Brown is, and I like what he's looking to build up there. All the coaches are high energy and passionate about the sport and about competing for the same thing.”

Johnson enjoyed his time at Franchise Camp

Johnson said in particular, he appreciated the coaching style of the staff.

"The Franchise Camp was great being able to compete and show my ability,” Johnson said. “Also being coached and connecting with the coaches there."

Though he got a limited look at Syracuse during camp, the official visit will allow him more time to get to know SU.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the school more and connecting with the coaches and staff,” Johnson said.

Johnson updates his recruitment and timeline

Johnson first met Syracuse coach Perry Eliano when he stopped by Burlington in January. More recently, he’s been in touch with Brown and defensive coordinator Vince Kehres as he’s set up his OV.

“They want me to come up there and be a part of their program and what they're looking to build,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that he has no favorites so far at the moment, but that Syracuse ‘is very high’ in his interests.

He also said he’s sketched out a timeline of when to commit.

"I want to commit before the start of my senior season,” Johnson said. “So the earlier I come up with a decision, the better.”

Johnson describes himself as a linebacker who has a nose for the ball and creates turnovers.

“I'm the kind of player that gives the offense more opportunities to put points on the board,” Johnson said. "I would also say I'm the kind of player who makes fans get out of their seat and fully engage in the drive."

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