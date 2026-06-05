What 4 recruits said about Syracuse ahead of their June 5 OVs

Syracuse is heading into the second weekend of official visit season.

Once again, they will be welcoming more than a dozen recruits on campus for OVs. (See the full list here.)

Here are what four recruits said about the Orange head of the weekend.

Isaiah Green - ATH

Syracuse was the first school to offer Green in November, and since then, he’s added offers from schools like Air Force, Army, Navy and Fordham.

The Orange coaching staff has been in consistent touch since then, and have hosted him as recently as March for spring practice. Green is looking forward to the OV.

"Coaches are telling me they’re super pumped about getting me back up there and are excited about making are relationships more personal,” Green said. "I’m looking forward to building even stronger connections with the coaching staff.”

So far, Syracuse is the only OV in the books for the Groton (MA) Lawrence Academy two-way star, and he’s sketched out a timeline to announce a decision.

"I plan on making my decision is the summer/fall,” he said.

Suhayl Benson - ATH

Syracuse is one of two OVs that Benson has lined up so far.

Benson will officially visit this weekend and plans to take a trip to Temple on the weekend of June 12.

"I have been looking into Syracuse and I really like the program and the way (they) compete in the ACC,” Benson said.

Benson’s primary recruiter is defensive backs coach Perry Eliano.

"He has been talking to me about all the things that he can help happen in my life,” Benson said.

Aside from SU and Temple, other schools involved in Benson’s recruitment includes Delaware and UConn. Currently, his timeline to announce a decision is either late June or fall.

Bradyn Paulozzi - LB

Paulozzi has been committed to Syracuse since April, and he will be up in Central New York for the first time since announcing his pledge.

The Lakewood (OH) St. Edward EDGE/linebacker picked SU over other offers from Marshall, Kent State, Central Michigan, Miami (OH), Toledo and Eastern Michigan, among others.

Paulozzi said his commitment was in large part due to his relationship with Syracuse defensive coordinator Vince Kehres, who also recruited Paulozzi when he was DC at Toledo.

“(Coach Kehres) is loyal to the program, to every program he's been to,” Paulozzi said. “He's one of the top defense coordinators in the country. I love to play for him. He's a great guy. The staff is all down to earth people. They're all wonderful.”

Nico Ramos - OL

Ramos is one of the most heavily recruited prospects in his class, holding more than 30 offers.

The Plantation (FL) American Heritage offensive lineman has already taken an OV to Northwestern and Rutgers, and after Syracuse, has also lined up a visit to Duke (June 19).

Ramos was most recently on the Syracuse campus for spring practice, and got a chance to meet new offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

"Watching coach Castillo coach and watching coach Fran Brown run his program were great,” Ramos said.

Ramos has previously stated Syracuse stands ‘at the top of my board’ following the spring visit.

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