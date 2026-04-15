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Mailan center commits to Syracuse Basketball

Abdramane Siby has played in Europe for four seasons and on Wednesday, committed to Syracuse.
Saugat Sen|
Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Siena Saints head coach Gerry McNamara reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Siena Saints head coach Gerry McNamara reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

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Syracuse Orange

Syracuse received a commitment from center Abdramane Siby on Wednesday according to a report from Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.

The Malian big man is a 7’0” and currently plays for BC Mega Superset in Serbia. In the 2025-26 season, Siby played 14.4 mpg and averaged, 3.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 1.2 bpg.

The 19-year-old Siby has played European basketball for the last four seasons, and is reported to have a 7-foot-6 wingspan.

It is Syracuse’s second European addition under new head coach Gerry McNamara, who received a commitment from Slovenian guard Mark Morano Mahmutovič earlier in April

Other additions to the roster include transfers Aiden Tobiason, Garwey Dual, Gavin Doty and Tasman Goodrick. Syracuse also received a commitment from 2026 four-star guard Ryan Moesch on Tuesday. Key returning players include Kiyan Anthony and Sadiq White.

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Saugat Sen
SAUGAT SEN

Saugat Sen has written for The Juice Online for over 10 years covering Syracuse basketball, lacrosse and football. He is a Syracuse University graduate.

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