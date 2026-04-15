Mailan center commits to Syracuse Basketball
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Syracuse received a commitment from center Abdramane Siby on Wednesday according to a report from Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.
The Malian big man is a 7’0” and currently plays for BC Mega Superset in Serbia. In the 2025-26 season, Siby played 14.4 mpg and averaged, 3.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 1.2 bpg.
The 19-year-old Siby has played European basketball for the last four seasons, and is reported to have a 7-foot-6 wingspan.
It is Syracuse’s second European addition under new head coach Gerry McNamara, who received a commitment from Slovenian guard Mark Morano Mahmutovič earlier in April.
Other additions to the roster include transfers Aiden Tobiason, Garwey Dual, Gavin Doty and Tasman Goodrick. Syracuse also received a commitment from 2026 four-star guard Ryan Moesch on Tuesday. Key returning players include Kiyan Anthony and Sadiq White.
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Saugat Sen has written for The Juice Online for over 10 years covering Syracuse basketball, lacrosse and football. He is a Syracuse University graduate.