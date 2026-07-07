2030 Canadian OL Malik Newell ‘honored’ by first offer from Syracuse

2030 Burlington (ON) Clarkson North offensive lineman Malik Newell made the most of his Syracuse opportunity.

In June, Newell competed at Franchise Camp and earned his first college offer from Syracuse.

"I am honored and motivated,” Newell said to The Juice Online. "As an eighth grader, I have a lot of work to do with talent, work ethic and grades, but to be a part of Syracuse is a dream and I will work hard to be a part of the Syracuse family.”

Newell worked most with Castillo

During the came, Newell had a chance to work with SU offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

“He gave shows his expert level of coaching,” Newell said. "The other coaches were all very knowledgeable and I took all tips and directions seriously.”

After he received the offer, he got the contact information for all of the coaches he worked with, and made sure he would be in touch with the staff moving forward. But the main person he spoke with was Castillo.

“We discussed how he would love to have me play for Syracuse one day, continuing coming to their camps, being from Canada, and eighth grade,” Newell said. “(Also) how it’s equally important to have excellent effort and talent on the field and in school. He talked about how he coaches and how a player can really develop at Syracuse."

Newell did his homework on SU

Newell said that even prior to camp, he made it a point to research Syracuse. One of the things he read about was Syracuse head coach Fran Brown’s philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

"I strive to be detailed, accountable, relentless and tough,” Newell said. "All principals I use at my current prep academy program. Camp was a great experience. Enjoyed all the circuits, (individual) period, activities and watching film.”

Another part of his research into Syracuse involved the Canada to Central New York pipeline. That includes current Syracuse sophomore linebacker Antoine Deslauriers, who is originally from Montreal.

“Me and my current coaches talk about how there is so much talent in Canada and whoever creates and manages the direct pipeline would never be disappointed with the players they would receive from Canada,” Newell said. "I appreciate that every year, Football North coaches take players with their own money and time to Cuse for camps and other camps all over the USA.

"I hope that one day a partnership can be formed so other Canadian student-athletes can compete and experience an opportunity at Cuse and other universities across the United States."

A high-motor OL

Newell said that he a high-motor offensive lineman that has earned the nickname ’Sweet Feet Malik.'

“I lay it on the line each and every time, each and every play, looking out for my team and quarterback,” Newell said. "Football North Prep Academy has taught me mental toughness, how to increase my football IQ and how to properly watch film. I am known for my footwork on the field from a young age."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.