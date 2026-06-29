2027 commit Noah Collins-Howard says Syracuse ‘feels like home’ after OV

In March, 2027 Rush-Henrietta (NY) High three-star wide receiver Noah Collins-Howard announced his commitment to Syracuse.

He had a chance to officially visit Central New York earlier in June, and the OV was what he expected it to be.

"The OV was overall good and I truly enjoyed spending time with the staff, players, and everyone involved with the program,” Collins-Howard said to The Juice Online. "The experience reinforced why Syracuse feels like home, and I'm excited about what we're building together. I appreciate all the time, effort, and hospitality SU showed my family and me.”

Collins-Howard goes in-depth on his OV

Collins-Howard is the No. 9 overall prospect in New York according to 247Sports, and he committed to the Orange over an offer sheet that included Temple, Buffalo and Akron, among others.

While on the visit, he got to deepen his relationship with his future teammates and coaches.

"Top highlights was the dinners spending times with coaches at dinner and the players and future teammates,” Collins-Howard said. "I talked to pretty much every coach and we talked about culture and how they will play me and how they see me as a player.”

Collins-Howard is very familiar with the culture he is walking into. He has bought into head coach Fran Brown’s philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) and being from nearby Rochester, has grown up following Syracuse.

SU's 2027 class is coming together

The Orange’s 2027 class has expanded to 22 commitments in the month of June and is now ranked 36th overall in the country. 14 of those commitments came during the month of June alone.

Collins-Howard has paid closed attention to how the class has been coming together, and has been impressed with the recruiting efforts of the staff.

"The class of 2027 is very legit,” Collins-Howard said. “It was great seeing each other snd bonding together. I think we will be very strong.”

Collins-Howard plans to continue to show his speed

Collins-Howard was recruited to SU partially because of his speed. He has logged times of 6.30 in the 55m and a 10.94 in the 100m.

That will be a focus for his senior season.

"I’m looking to show my speed the way I can separate from defenders,” Collins-Howard said. "The way I move in open field through special teams and being a receiver from the outside and from slot.”

He has a simple message for Syracuse fans.

"Let’s build something special,” Collins-Howard said. "The best is yet to come. Get ready. I’m coming to work, compete, and represent this program the right way every single day. I’m bringing energy, discipline, and a mindset to win."

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