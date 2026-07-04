2030 DL Alex Davis had ‘great experience’ in first visit to Syracuse

In May, Syracuse was one of the first schools to offer 2030 Buffalo (NY) Canisius High defensive lineman Alex Davis.

Davis then got his first look at Syracuse in June when he attended Franchise Camp.

"The camp was a great experience,” Davis said to The Juice Online. "The competition was high level but I feel like I separated myself and made the most out of every rep. I went in with the mindset to compete and dominate, and I feel like I showed that.”

Davis worked with the Syracuse DL coaches

During his camp experience, he got to work most with coaches John Scott Jr. and Jeremy Hawkins.

"It was a great opportunity working with them,” Davis said. "They coach with a lot of energy and detail, and I appreciate how they pushed me. I was able to learn a lot from them.”

Davis said he received a lot of advice from the two of them, and he appreciated it.

"We talked about my potential and the next steps in my development,” Davis said. "They emphasized continuing to work on my technique and staying consistent."

Davis enjoyed his first visit

Davis had high expectations heading into his first visit with Syracuse.

The Orange is the closest high-major program to him, less than a three hour drive from where he grew up.

Davis said the visit met what he thought SU would be like.

"It was a great experience seeing everything in person,” Davis said. "The facilities and atmosphere definitely stood out, and it gave me a real feel for the program and the standards they have there."

Davis discusses his recruitment

Davis said that since his offer in May, Syracuse has made it a point to keep in touch with him.

"The communication has been great,” Davis said. "They’ve been staying in touch, checking on my progress and continuing to build that relationship with me.”

In particular, Davis has come to appreciate Fran Brown's culture at SU. Brown has emphaized D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), and Davis understands it well.

"I think D.A.R.T. is a great standard for a program,” Davis said. "It shows they’re invested in helping players grow not just in football, but also in academics, life skills, and preparing for life after the game.”

He’s coming off a season where he helped his team win a third National Championship.

Said Davis: "I’m a physical, aggressive defensive lineman who can stop the run and rush the passer."

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