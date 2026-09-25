'Means a Lot to Me': 2029 RB Marcus Brandon Reacts To Syracuse Offer

Earlier in September, Syracuse was the first Power 4 school to offer 2029 Alexandria (VA) Bishop Ireton running back Marcus Brandon.

For Brandon, it was a moment he’ll never forget.

"The Syracuse offer means a lot to me,” Brandon said to The Juice Online. "It’s a great feeling knowing that a program like Syracuse believes in me and sees what I can bring to their offense. Playing Power Four football has always been one of my goals, so getting this opportunity is definitely exciting. I’m thankful for the offer, but I also know I have to keep working, keep improving and stay focused on finishing my season strong at Bishop Ireton.”

Brandon's Syracuse connection

Brandon is already plenty familiar with the Orange.

His offensive coordinator is former Syracuse running back Antwon Bailey, who played at SU from 2008-11, and was an All Big East First Team selection in his senior season after rushing for 1,051 yards.

"Coach Bailey has had a lot of positive things to say about Syracuse and his experience there,” Brandon said. "He’s talked to me about the tradition of the program, the level of competition and what it takes to be successful at that level. One of the biggest things he’s told me is that when you get an opportunity like this, you have to understand that nothing is given to you. You have to be ready to work and compete every day. Having someone I trust who has experience with Syracuse gives me another perspective on the program.”

Bailey was part of a strong running back tradition at Syracuse that also includes recent graduates Sean Tucker (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and LeQuint Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars).

"I have a lot of respect for Syracuse,” Brandon said. "It’s a program with a lot of history, especially at the running back position, and that definitely stands out to me as a running back. I also like the energy around the program and the direction they’re going. I’m looking forward to learning more about the coaches, the offense, the school and how they see me fitting into what they’re building.”

Brandon reacts to his offer

The offer came from Syracuse assistant Dre Kates.

While they did speak about football, the conversation went much further away from sports.

"He wanted to learn more about me as a person, my family, my goals and what I’m looking for in a college program,” Brandon said. "We also talked about my game, how they see me as a running back and some of the things they like about my film. I appreciated that the conversation wasn’t only about recruiting. It felt like they were interested in getting to know who I am.”

Brandon is focused on his season

While it was important for him to earn the offer, Brandon’s focus is not on his recruitment—it is on helping the Cardinals win as many games as possible. So far, Bishop Ireton has started the season 2-2.

"The season is going well, but I’m always looking at where I can get better,” Brandon said. " feel like I’ve continued to grow as a running back and become more comfortable with different situations on the field. My focus is on my teammates and doing everything I can to help us win. I want to finish the season strong and keep showing that I’m one of the best backs in my class.”

The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect describes himself as a physical, downhill running back who also has the speed and athleticism to make big plays.

"I like running through contact and finishing runs, but I don’t consider myself just a power back,” Brandon said. "I can make defenders miss, get outside, catch the ball and contribute in the passing game. I take pride in being a complete back. I want to be someone a coach can trust on every down, whether that means carrying the ball, catching it, blocking or doing whatever my team needs."

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