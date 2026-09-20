2028 ATH Marques Harris Praises Syracuse Defense After Game Day Visit

2028 ATH Marques Harris is one of the most heavily recruited players in his class.

The Baltimore (MD) Milford Mill Academy prospect holds offers from schools like Tennessee, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Another school to have offered him includes Syracuse, and Harris got his first look at Central New York earlier in September when the Orange hosted Cal for its first ACC matchup of the season.

“The visit was great,” Harris said to The Juice Online. "The game was a great game and the atmosphere was so crazy. I loved it.”

Harris goes in-depth on his Syracuse visit

Though Syracuse ultimately lost, 21-18, Harris got a chance to see first hand how the Orange prepares for its games and its defensive scheme.

The Orange held the Golden Bears to less than 250 yards on the field, and the defense only gave up 14 points (the other coming via an interception).

“The defense was great,” Harris said. "I love the way they play.”

Harris talks about his time with the coaching staff

Aside from taking in the game, Harris got a chance to speak with the coaching staff in person. One of the coaches he caught up with was defensive backs coach Perry Eliano.

“Syracuse has a great squad with some great coaches,” Harris said. “After the game, I talked to all the coaches and chopped it up.”

Among the topics he discussed with the coaches was getting to understand the Syracuse culture, and how the Orange would develop him to compete at the ACC level.

Harris added that he and Eliano checked in with each other on how each other was doing, and how their respective seasons were going.

Harris plays for a team with championship aspirations

So far, it’s been great for Harris, whose team is currently 2-1 and is coming off a 53-6 blowout win against Perry Hall.

“My season is going good,” Harris said. “(We’re) on a run to win States, and I believe we can do that.”

Harris has played both wide receiver and defensive back for the Millers, and he projects as someone who will play defense in college.

Though he’s not sure exactly what position he’ll play in the secondary, his versatility will serve him well at several different positions.

"I’m a hybrid DB because I can blitz and cover,” Harris said. “That's what makes me different. I’m just a DB that (can) cover. I get in the box, too.”

Harris discusses his recruitment

With more than half a dozen offers, Harris will have his pick of schools when the time comes to select one.

But for right now, it’s still early in his recruitment and he’s taking his time getting to know the programs that are recruiting him.

"All the schools, honestly,” Harris said when asked if any school in particular was standing out. “Everyone been showing me love."

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