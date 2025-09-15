2028 RB Michael Martin II recaps 'special' visit to Syracuse
2028 running back Michael Martin II has gotten to know Syracuse well this year.
After receiving his first college offer from the Orange in May, Martin competed at Franchise Camp in June. And he took the next step forward in his recruitment after he was in Central New York on Friday to take in Syracuse’s 66-24 win against Colgate.
The Orange scored early and often against their upstate FCS rivals, racking up 620 yards of total offense, while Steve Angeli tied a program single-game record with six scores. SU also gained 173 yards on the ground.
"It was my first time here for a game day visit since my offer and it was amazing,” Martin said to The Juice Online. "Seeing the quad walk before the game and then walking into the Dome was great.
Martin enjoys game day at Syracuse
If the quad walk was a highlight, then getting inside the JMA Wireless Dome was even bigger.
"I mean college football in a dome is just different,” Martin said. "So many banners and history hanging in there. It was a white out and the student section was live all game. I see why they call it The Loud House.”
Among the coaches Martin got to catch up with included head coach Fran Brown and assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.
Martin coaches up with the coaches
“They showed me a lot of love,” Martin said. “Coach Redd just reminded me that I am a priority for them and that he’s liked my film so far this season. Made me feel good to know I’m one of his top 2028 RBs. I also spoke with Coach Brown and he meet my family and told me that he appreciated me coming and that he was glad to see me.”
When Martin first visited Syracuse in June, he was just him and his dad. This time around, his entire family (mother, brother and sister) were up with him as well.
"We toured the campus and saw some of the city of Syracuse too,” Martin said. “Obviously, Syracuse getting the big win was special as well.”
Martin off to a hot start this season
As for his current season, the Greenville (SC) Christ Church prospect has led his team to a 2-1 start this season. Martin has racked up six touchdowns over his last two games.
"So far my season is going pretty good,” Martin said. "I’m looking forward to getting back out there with my teammates.”
Martin describes himself as a versatile, all-purpose back who can play every down.
"I can catch great of the backfield or from the slot," Martin said in a previous interview. "I never want or need to come off the field."
