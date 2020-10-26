SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Monday Musings: Syracuse Must Use Clemson Performance as Stepping Stone

Michael McAllister

1. One more look at Syracuse's defense against Clemson. We know they had a much stronger performance against the run, but it is important to note their efforts against Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence had his lowest completion percentage of the season, threw for the second fewest yards, had just his second interception this year and his first career pick six. Lawrence is a special talent, as evidenced by the fact that 62% completion with 289. yards and two touchdowns is a "down" performance for him. Still, Syracuse did as good of a job as anyone against the Tigers so far. Syracuse held Clemson below their season average in just about every category. They will need that kind of effort each week for the rest of the season.

2. Yes Syracuse gave a valiant effort at Clemson. Yes they were the first team to be within single digits of Clemson in the second half this season. Yes the performance should give them confidence moving forward. However, they cannot allow it to be a flash in the pan. Doing so would render the strong performance meaningless. Syracuse is still without a lot of key contributors, but the effort against Clemson shows they can be competitive despite that. That makes this game against Wake Forest important. A lackluster performance where Syracuse loses by three or four scores will undo any positivity from the Clemson game. A win against the Demon Deacons would go a long way towards making the Clemson performance a stepping stone towards turning things around rather than an exception to the rule. 

3. One of the ways Syracuse can continue to be competitive is keeping some of its best remaining players healthy. One went down against Clemson, and we do not know his status for this week. That would be running back Sean Tucker. When he was in the game, Syracuse's offense had balance. It kept the Clemson defense guessing. It allowed them to use the run to set up the pass. When he left the game, the offense became much more predictable with an ineffective rushing attack. Tucker is as important a player as there is for Syracuse, and the Orange needs to have him against Wake Forest. There are still things they can do offensively to continue to improve with or without Tucker. Such as looking towards the tight ends more, being creative with reverses, screens, combination routes, etc., and taking shots downfield when situations warrant. But there is no question it is much easier with Tucker in the backfield.

4. One of Syracuse's top remaining 2021 targets is cornerback Will Wells. Syracuse has been one of his top contenders for quite a while. However, it sounds like he will not be deciding anytime soon. Wells is looking like he will wait until after his senior season to make a decision. It will be interesting to see if Syracuse continues to pursue given that likelihood. Syracuse has two defensive backs committed this cycle already, so it is possible they stand pat with those two. 

5. A basketball recruiting note. Class of 2022 wing Justin Taylor has emerged as one of the Orange's top targets in the class. Syracuse loves his size, versatile offensive game and potential in the 2-3 zone. Their top competition for his services appear to be Indiana and Virginia Tech. We will have more on him this week. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss at Clemson

There were a lot of positives despite the Orange's loss against the top ranked Tigers.

Michael McAllister

by

Anonymous1212

Syracuse Commits Have Strong Performances with Playoffs on Horizon

A look at how Orange pledges fared this week.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse players back-up Babers with strong performance against Clemson

One week ago, Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers' future seemed murkier than it's been in a while. But after getting support from his AD John Wildhack and a strong outing from his team against the Clemson Tigers, it's becoming a little more clear why people want Babers to stick around.

Jacob Payne

Syracuse's Upset Bid Falls Short at Clemson

Syracuse put together a valiant effort, but the Tigers made enough plays late to hold off the Orange.

Michael McAllister

Live Updates: Syracuse at Clemson

How to follow along and interact with us for Syracuse's game at top ranked Clemson.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Commits React to Wildhack's Vote of Confidence in Babers

Syracuse commits are excited about playing for Dino Babers.

Michael McAllister

by

Mikopaq1

Four Former and One Current Syracuse WLAX Players Invited to Tryout for 2021 U.S. Team

They will be joined by Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Assistant coach Sydney Pirreca

Samantha Croston

Syracuse Commits React to Start of the Orange's Season

How does Syracuse's rough start to the season impact recruiting?

Michael McAllister

by

losingstinks

Syracuse Expressing Interest in Transfer QB

A former Syracuse recruiting target is in the portal and the Orange have reached out.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

How to Watch Syracuse at Clemson

Television, live stream, radio, series history and odds for the Orange at the Tigers.

Michael McAllister