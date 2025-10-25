2028 OL Omari Lawson commits to Syracuse
Syracuse received a commitment from 2028 Jacksonville (FL) Zarephath Academy offensive tackle Omari Lawson, he announced on social media. He selected the Orange over an offer from Miami.
Lawson received his Orange offer in January and was on campus over the past weekend to watch the Orange take on Pitt.
"I would like to thank the Syracuse community," Lawson said on social media, "Coach Cap (Tommy Caporale) for this great opportunity."
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Lawson is Syracuse's first commitment of the 2028 class and the fourth commitment of the week.
On Wednesday, 2026 defensive lineman Alexander Haskell and 2027 offensive lineman Connor Long announced their commitments to the Orange.
A day later, 2027 offensive lineman Marcus Small pledged to the Orange.
