2027 New York DL reacts to 'great' Syracuse visit

2027 defensive lineman Owen Elaiho got a closer look at Syracuse when the Empire State prospect made a trip up I-81 to Central New York.

The West Nyack (NY) Clarkstown South High prospect had a chance to take in the basketball team’s game against Miami, tour campus and the facilities, and also meet the coaching staff.

Getting to visit his hometown college lived up to his expectations.

“Oh, it was great,” Elaiho said to The Juice Online. "The campus and the Dome (are) awesome and this new coaching staff has some serious credentials. I had a great time just meeting with the staff.”

Elaiho discusses his trip highlights

Elaiho said one of the top highlights was getting to break out into positional groups.

"I found the conversations extremely informative and helpful in giving me a clearer picture of what playing at Syracuse could truly entail,” Elaiho said.

Though he met with many of the coaches, the coach he most spoke with was Muhammad Wilkerson.

"We discussed the proceeding steps with the program and, more specifically, what I could do during my senior year to continue improving and become as dominant as possible,” Elaiho said. "He gave me direct feedback and outlined areas where I could grow.”

Elaiho was impressed with the facilities

Aside from the coaches, Elaiho called SU’s facilities top notch.

“I especially enjoyed the team meeting room and the lounge,” Elaiho said. "The JMA Dome was very packed during the visit, and I could easily imagine what the atmosphere would be like during a fully packed football game. Seeing the stadium in person made the environment feel real and intense.”

Elaiho said he looks forward to returning to Syracuse to check out spring practice.

"This visit reinforced what I already liked about the program,” Elaiho said. "The new coaching staff has some impressive credentials, and being able to interact with them in person gave me more confidence in the direction the program is heading. The new facilities and staff made the visit stand out to me."

The Elaiho scouting report

Elaiho describes himself as a defensive end who is a complete pass rusher.

"I use my quickness and strength to blow by defenders and disrupt the backfield,” Elaiho said. "I rush with violence and especially speed. I’m also a run stopper.

"I strive to set the edge, and even if multiple offensive linemen pull on me, I have the agility to shed blocks and still make the play. I don’t disappear when teams try to run at me."

