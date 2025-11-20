2028 Canadian DL ‘grateful’ for first offer from Syracuse
2028 defensive lineman Peterson Claude represents a classic Syracuse recruit in many different ways.
The Pennington (NJ) School prospect already has excellent size at 6 foot 3 and 360 pounds. He also fits into two buckets of a pipeline that Syracuse has worked to establish over time: Canada and New Jersey.
As a result, when Syracuse was the first school to offer Claude, it seemed like a natural fit.
"I’m really grateful for the offer,” Claude said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse has a great football tradition and being recognized by a program like that means a lot. It shows they believe in my potential, and that motivates me even more.”
Claude appreciates the Syracuse/Canadian pipeline
Being Canadian and playing in Syracuse, Claude already knew about the Orange before the offer was extended and knew about the coaching staff led by Fran Brown.
"I’ve been really impressed with the coaching staff,” Claude said. "They’ve been genuine and straightforward with me, and I like the energy they bring. It feels like they really care about developing players on and off the field.”
One of the players they developed was Canadian offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, who was a 2023 NFL Draft selection and plays for the Atlanta Falcons.
"It’s definitely inspiring to see Canadians succeed at Syracuse, especially someone like Matt Bergeron who made it to the NFL,” Claude said. "It shows that players from Canada can go down there and compete at a high level. Knowing they’ve had success with Canadian players makes Syracuse feel like a place where I could fit in and grow.”
Claude also appreciates the NJ/Syracuse pipeline
Since Brown arrived at Syracuse in 2023, he has prioritized recruiting the Garden State. That has also not been lost on Claude.
"Knowing Syracuse has a strong presence here shows they understand the level of competition and the type of players that come out of NJ,” Claude said. "It also makes the connection feel more personal because they’ve recruited guys from my area before."
Claude has been a big part of Pennington’s 7-2 season. He finished with seven sacks and 50 tackles.
"I’m the guy that’s willing to do the dirty work and take anyone on with a winning mindset and if I fail I know I can always count on my brothers to help me include the coaching staff,” Claude said. "I’m a physical, high-motor defensive lineman who plays with intensity.
"I use my strength and quickness to win at the point of attack, and I take pride in stopping the run and getting after the quarterback. I’m coachable, I study the game, and I’m always working to improve my technique and football IQ."
