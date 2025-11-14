Canadian OL discusses ‘amazing’ Syracuse visit
2027 offensive lineman Brock Bildfell got his first look at Syracuse in October when he visited for SU's matchup against North Carolina.
The Buffalo (NY) Canisius prospect got to take in a game day atmosphere, take a closer look at the campus and facilities, and met with the coaches and players.
"It was an amazing experience," Bildfell said to The Juice Online. "The campus, facilities, and the Dome were incredible. The hospitality from the coaches made me feel welcomed into a brotherhood. The environment showed that football matters and is a big part of the culture."
Syracuse has recruited Canada
Bildfell is familiar with Syracuse from growing up. He is originally from Canada, and Syracuse is a school that has embraced that pipeline.
Freshman linebacker Antoine Seslauriers is among the Canadians to have played at SU, and it also includes an offensive lineman that Bildfell wants to emulate, Matthew Bergeron. He graduated from Syracuse in 2023 and was a NFL Draft selection by the Atlanta Falcons.
"It is great to see the recognition of Canadian players," Bildfell said. "Canada should be taken more seriously in football and I believe that Syracuse starting to show interest in Canadian players which will open up doors for new opportunities for Canadian athletes like myself."
Bildfell impressed with his visit
As for the visit, he appreciated the development of players off and on the field, and that Syracuse didn't hesitate to slot freshmen into key roles.
"The commitment to excellence is clear from the way 18 freshmen that played carried themselves," Bildfell said. "It was obvious that the staff is committed to doing things to a high standard and competing with the best of the best."
He also had a chance to speak with offensive line coach Dale Williams. The two talked about attending a Jesuit school and the sense of community and discipline that follows from it.
"He emphasized the values of discipline and community that carries over to the Syracuse football program," Bildfell said. "I also spoke with coach Stack Williams and coach Dimitri Hill. They spoke to me about my strengths and the transition between Canadian and American football."
Bildfell is a leader for his team
The Crusaders are currently 5-4 on the season, playing one of the most difficult schedules in New York.
"The season has been going great," Bildfell said. "I have noticed a big step in my consistency and leadership. We have faced good teams and faced challenges but we are improving mentally and physically so we can reach our goal of a state championship."
Bildfell said he's significantly improved his footwork and pad-level, which has allowed him to stop fast and long edge rushers while also keeping his level low for interior blocking.
He said he brings a cerebral approach to the game, while still maintaining controlled violence.
"I take pride in everything I do by blocking until the echo of the whistle and not letting anyone near my quarterback," Bildfell said. "I am a leader on the offensive line with not only talk but also leading by example. I think the game at a high level, read defenses, and look to create big plays. I impose my will on defenders so my running backs’ job becomes easier."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.