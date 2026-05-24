2029 Louisiana DL ‘grateful’ for Syracuse offer

2029 defensive lineman Peyton Crutchfield hit a major milestone in his recruitment in May when he received his first offer from Syracuse.

The Alexandria (LA) High athlete is looking forward to learning more about the program.

"I’m grateful for the offer from Syracuse and that they see me as someone, who could be a good prospect for the program,” Crutchfield said to The Juice Online. “But it just makes me more hungry and dedicated to my craft.”

Crutchfield connects with Hawkins

The offer came after a conversation he had with Syracuse coach Jeremy Hawkins.

"Hawkins seemed like a good coach,” Crutchfield said. "I could tell he is serious about his job and loves football."

Aside from the offer the two covered several other topics.

"He told me about the program and he liked what he seen from me in my footage,” Crutchfield said. "We discussed my potential and gave me ideas for further development.”

Crutchfield appreciates D.A.R.T.

They also spoke about the culture at Syracuse. Head coach Fran Brown has preached D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) since he arrived in Central New York, and that mantra has been spoken about frequently with recruits.

"After learning more about D.A.R.T., I think that it’s something that’s useful in the weight room and on the field,” Crutchfield said. “But also everyday life to get the most of out of my day-to-day.”

Crutchfield hasn’t visited Syracuse yet, but based on the conversation, he’s looking forward to getting on campus in the future.

"Syracuse is an amazing program,” Crutchfield said. "I hope I get to visit one day, to explore what the program has to offer and also how I can be an asset to the program."

Crutchfield helped his team to an outstanding 2025 season

The Trojans went 9-3 last season and finished as one of the top teams in Louisiana.

"I think I had a decent season, but there is room for growth to be the player I know I can become and that these coaches see in me,” Crutchfield said. “Overall, I think it was good plays I made on varsity. I’m gonna show a lot more this next season and announcers are definitely gonna be saying my name a lot more.”

He says he’s a versatile defensive lineman.

"I can use my ball get off, athleticism, and long arms to push whoever is in front of me out the way,” Crutchfield said. “Chase after the ball, and get it down whether it be as nose or tackle when needed."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.