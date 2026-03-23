4 recruits react to their March 21 visits to Syracuse

Syracuse football's spring practice is officially underway. While the current players are getting ready for the season, the Orange also took the opportunity to welcome in a large group of prospects over the weekend.

We caught up with four of them for their takes on their visits.

2028 ATH Dylan Pierce

Pierce recently announce he is transferring to Garden State powerhouse Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep. The two-way lineman is starting to garner more attention from schools, and Syracuse hosted him over the weekend for the first time.

"The visit was amazing overall,” Pierce said to The Juice Online. "I really felt the energy from the program and appreciated all the love from the coaching staff.”

Though he had high expectations of the Orange heading into the trip, the visit still managed to change the way he looks at SU.

"It made me see how serious they are about their culture and development,” Pierce said. “Ot made me even more interested in the program.”

2028 ATH Zehkiy Dejesus

The third time was the charm for wide receiver/defensive back Zehkiy Dejesus.

He had made two previous trips to Central New York. Once for a basketball game in January 2025, and then again over the summer for 7v7 Franchise Camp.

During his visit this weekend, he earned an offer from the Orange, adding to a list that also includes Tennessee and Missouri.

"I think the Syracuse offer means a lot to me,” Dejesus said. "It’s a blessing to be recognized by a program like that, and I had a good talk with Fran Brown. I’m really grateful and excited about the opportunity.”

2027 RB Xavier Bala

Syracuse hosted one of New York’s top prospects when Xavier Bala came to town.

Bala, the No. 3 New York recruit according to 247Sports, has locked in an OV with the Orange for June 12, adding to a busy summer that will also include official visits to Boston College (June 5) and Wake Forest (June 19).

As with his many previous visits, Bala said his top highlight was getting to bond with the coaching staff.

"They talked to me about how I can impact their program and what their plan is for me,” Bala said. "We just also talked about life and things outside of football like family and how they see me fitting in.”

When asked where the Orange stand in his recruitment, Bala responded with one word: “High.”

2029 LB Owen Muldoon

Muldoon, who has a freshman appeared on varsity at Springfield (MA) Central, got his first look at Syracuse on Saturday.

He had a chance to connect with Trenton Sherman and Stack Williams the most, which he cited as one of his top highlights. Muldoon also enjoyed getting a closer look at the facilities like the weight room and the players lounge.

“The visit was awesome,” Muldoon said. “I had a great time.”

Seeing how Syracuse’s spring practices work left an impression on him.

"It was good because I got to see some good competition and get to see how intense it gets between all the coaches and players,” Muldoon said.

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